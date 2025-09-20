Seven Pupils injured as Explosion Rocks Benue Primary School

George Okoh in Makurdi

An explosion at LGEA Primary School, Ater, in Aterayange Ward, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State has injured seven pupils.

The explosive device allegedly detonated in a classroom as the pupils were playing with it.

The pupils were said to have discovered it during school hours and began playing with it which led to the explosion.

The Education Secretary, Ort Felix Tersoo Igbanongo, represented by the Head of Administration and Supply, Mr. Lushima Bem Collins, visited the hospital to assess the condition of the victims.

The Executive Chairman of Ukum Local Government Council, Hon. Modi Jonathan, also responded swiftly, pledging to cover the medical bills of all injured pupils and expressing deep shock over the incident.

Witnesses, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that the explosive device involved in the incident may have been inadvertently left behind during a military operation aimed at targeting bandits in the area.

According to local accounts, the military had recently carried out activities in the region, and the device is suspected to have been abandoned during the exercise.