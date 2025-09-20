Kayode  Ojo :My Governorship Bid Backed by Ekiti People, Not Godfathers, Presidency

The race for the 2026 Ekiti governorship election is heating up, and one of the most talked-about aspirants is businessman and Pro-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Engineer Kayode Ojo, who is commonly reffered to as EKO by his supporters. Declaring that his bid is powered by the people and not by political godfathers or the Presidency, Ojo insists that Ekiti stands at a turning point where bold, transformative leadership is required. For him, the election is not just another contest for power, but a movement to rescue the state from what he describes as stagnation, waste, and exclusionary politics. Ojo in this conversation outlines his vision for Ekiti’s future, promising to focus on smart infrastructure, youth empowerment, and education renewal within his first year in office. While critics allege that his candidacy is secretly backed by the Presidency to unsettle Governor Biodun Oyebanji who is seeking re-election, Ojo dismisses such claims as fiction, asserting that his only true backers are the people of Ekiti who, he says, are yearning for genuine leadership rooted in service, not self-interest. Oluchi Chibuzor brings the excerpts:

What inspired your decision to formally join the 2026 Ekiti governorship race at this time?

My decision to formally enter the 2026 Ekiti governorship race is not driven by personal ambition, nor by the influence of any political godfather or external endorsement. It is, rather, a solemn response to the heartfelt call of my people. Over the years, I have witnessed the yearning of Ekiti citizens for genuine leadership, one that is rooted in service, not self-interest. In both 2018 and 2022, I contested with unwavering commitment and was met with overwhelming grassroots support. Yet, despite the clear will of the people, victory was unjustly denied. I did not retreat out of bitterness, but I return now out of duty. Ekiti stands at a pivotal moment in its history, a crossroads where the choice is between continued stagnation or bold transformation. This is not a campaign born of convenience, it is a movement born of necessity. I am not here to manage decline, I am here to reconstruct our future. What we are embarking upon is not a mere political contest, it is a revolution of values, vision and veracity.

You have said your mission is to “rescue Ekiti,” what exactly are you rescuing the state from?

When I speak of rescuing Ekiti, I speak of liberating our state from the shackles of stagnation, mismanagement and exclusionary politics. Ekiti, once revered for its intellectual prowess and cultural dignity, has been reduced to a shadow of its potential. The current trajectory is unsustainable, and the people deserve better. We are escaping a metaphorical Egypt, a place marked by broken promises, underutilised potential and systemic neglect. The journey ahead is towards a promised land, one defined by innovation, prosperity and restored dignity. This is not mere rhetoric, it is a call to action. The landlord mentality, where governance is treated as personal property and citizens are reduced to tenants, must be dismantled. In its place, we shall usher in a new era of citizen-driven governance, where every Ekiti person is a stakeholder in the state’s progress. This rescue mission is about reclaiming our collective destiny.

As a businessman and Pro-Chancellor of UNN, how does your experience prepare you for the office of governor?

My professional journey spans the worlds of enterprise, academia and public service, each of which has uniquely prepared me for the responsibilities of governance. As a businessman, I have built billion-naira enterprises across continents, navigating complex markets and delivering sustainable growth. This has endowed me with a deep understanding of economic systems, strategic planning and resource optimisation. As Pro-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, I have chaired governing councils, overseen institutional reforms and championed academic excellence. These experiences have sharpened my leadership acumen and reinforced my commitment to inclusive development.

Governance, at its core, is about managing people, resources and expectations. My leadership is not theoretical, it is practical and proven. Whether in boardrooms, campuses or communities, I have demonstrated the ability to lead with integrity, vision and results. Ekiti deserves a governor who is not learning on the job, but one who arrives fully prepared.

What would be the three top priorities of a Kayode Ojo administration within the first year in office?

A Kayode Ojo administration will hit the ground running with three immediate priorities, each designed to lay the foundation for long-term transformation. Under Smart Infrastructure, we shall commence the launch of the Ekiti to Lagos Super Highway, a strategic artery that will boost commerce, connectivity and regional integration. This road will directly link to Lagos seaport, where goods due for the northern parts of Nigeria will be moved to Ekiti Dry port for clearance, thereby turning Ekiti to a regional logistics hub. Simultaneously, we will modernise rural roads to ensure that development reaches every corner of the state. In the area of Youth Employment, through the activation of the Public Works Corps and the establishment of Tech Incubation Hubs, we will create thousands of jobs and empower young people with the skills needed for the digital economy. Our youth will no longer be idle, they will be innovators. In terms of Education Reform, we will digitise classrooms, upgrade school facilities and launch vocational centres tailored to the demands of the modern workforce. Education will not only be accessible, it will be transformative. These priorities are not isolated projects, they are interconnected pillars of a broader vision to make Ekiti globally competitive.

You have criticised the current administration for wasting resources, what specific alternative plans would you implement to improve Ekiti’s infrastructure?

The current administration’s approach to infrastructure has been marred by inefficiency, opacity and a lack of strategic foresight. My alternative is rooted in innovation, accountability and sustainability. We shall establish a Smart Infrastructure Delivery Unit, a specialised body tasked with overseeing project execution, ensuring transparency and eliminating waste. Procurement processes will be fully digitised, allowing for real-time tracking and public oversight. Furthermore, we will fast track infrastructure projects through Public Private Partnerships, leveraging private sector expertise and capital to deliver high-impact results. From light rail systems to solar-powered mini grids, our infrastructure will be climate-conscious, inclusive and designed to meet global standards. Ekiti will no longer be a state of abandoned projects and inflated contracts. Under my leadership, every naira spent will be a naira invested in the future.

Some party members have accused Governor Oyebanji of sidelining APC loyalists in appointments. How will you address internal party grievances differently if elected?

If entrusted with the mandate to lead, I shall institutionalise a culture of transparency and meritocracy in all appointments. Governance must reflect the values of inclusion, fairness and competence. No loyal party member should feel alienated or undervalued. Every appointment under my administration will be guided by a balanced consideration of loyalty, capability and grassroots representation. Ekiti is not a state of a few privileged individuals—it is a collective of vibrant communities, each deserving of a voice in the affairs of government. I will ensure that every ward is represented, not merely symbolically, but substantively. This is not about patronage, it is about partnership. Every loyalist will have a stake, and every stakeholder will be respected.

Critics say the APC risks deepening internal division ahead of the election. How do you intend to unify the party if you win the primary?

Unity is not achieved through rhetoric, it is earned through fairness. If I am privileged to win the primary, my first task will be to heal and harmonise. I shall establish reconciliation committees across the state, composed of respected elders, youth leaders and women representatives. Their mandate will be to listen, mediate and rebuild trust. Furthermore, I will empower the youth and women wings of the party, not as ceremonial bodies, but as engines of mobilisation and policy input. Internal democracy will be sacrosanct—every member will have a voice, and every voice will matter. The APC in Ekiti must become a model of cohesion, discipline and democratic engagement. We cannot afford to fracture; we must forge ahead together.

What makes you a stronger candidate than Governor Oyebanji, who already enjoys endorsements for a second term?

Endorsements, while politically convenient, do not build roads, create jobs, or transform lives. Ekiti needs not another round of recycled slogans, but a bold and actionable vision. I bring a ten-year strategic master plan, meticulously crafted to reposition Ekiti as a globally competitive state. My candidacy is not powered by political convenience or elite consensus, it is powered by the people. I have contested twice, and each time, the people stood firmly behind me. My strength lies not in endorsements, but in execution. I am not here to maintain the status quo, I am here to redefine it.

There are claims that your candidacy is being sponsored and supported by the Presidency to weaken Governor Oyebanji. How do you respond to this?

Such claims are nothing more than political fiction, peddled by those unsettled by the groundswell of support my candidacy enjoys. Let the record be clear, I contested in 2018 and again in 2022, both times without any backing from Aso Villa or any federal influence. My only sponsor is the will of the good people of Ekiti. It is their voices, their hopes and their aspirations that fuel this movement. I am not a tool of any external agenda, I am a servant of Ekiti’s destiny. Those who spread such rumours do so out of fear, not fact.

Some suggest your open alignment with President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” is proof of backing from Aso Rock?

My alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda is not a matter of political calculation, it is a matter of shared values. The agenda speaks to innovation, inclusion and prosperity, all of which are central to my own vision for Ekiti. However, it would be a grave misrepresentation to suggest that my campaign is a federal project. This is a local revolution, born of Ekiti’s unique challenges and aspirations. While I respect and support national development efforts, my focus remains firmly on Ekiti. Our people deserve a governor who is rooted in their realities, not one beholden to distant interests. My campaign is national in relevance, but local in purpose

But do you believe your relationship with the Presidency gives you an unfair advantage in this race?

No advantage is unfair when it is earned through years of dedicated service, integrity and a consistent commitment to public good. My relationship with national leaders is not the result of political manoeuvring or patronage, it is founded on mutual respect, shared values and a history of collaboration in the pursuit of national development. However, the true advantage I bring to this race is not proximity to power, it is my track record. I have built successful enterprises, led academic institutions and served the public with distinction. These experiences have equipped me with the tools to govern effectively, not merely to campaign persuasively. The people of Ekiti are not looking for connections, they are looking for competence. That is what I offer.

How would you reassure Ekiti people that your governorship will serve their interests first, and not just Abuja’s agenda?

My governorship will be anchored in the aspirations of Ekiti people, not in the priorities of Abuja. The centrepiece of my manifesto is the Ekiti to Lagos Super Highway, a visionary infrastructure project that will link Ekiti directly to the seaport. This will transform our state from a landlocked region into one of Nigeria’s most attractive destinations for commerce, investment and tourism. This highway is not merely a transport corridor, it is a gateway to prosperity. It will reduce logistical costs for our farmers and manufacturers, open up new markets, and position Ekiti as a strategic economic hub in the South West. With this project, we are rewriting the geography of opportunity. In addition, we shall develop agro-cargo logistics centres to support our agricultural value chains, ensuring that Ekiti’s produce reaches national and international markets efficiently. We will invest in digital infrastructure to empower our youth, decentralise healthcare through mobile clinics and solar-powered health centres, and reform education to reflect the needs of our communities. Every initiative in my blueprint is tailored to Ekiti’s unique context. Abuja may have its agenda, but I have Ekiti’s vision. My loyalty is to the people who have entrusted me with their hopes, and I shall serve them with unwavering dedication.

How do you plan to address unemployment and youth empowerment in Ekiti, given the state’s limited industrial base?

Unemployment in Ekiti is not a permanent condition, it is a challenge that can be overcome through strategic investment and inclusive policy. My administration will establish Industrial Parks across key zones in the state, designed to attract investors, stimulate manufacturing and create thousands of jobs. These parks will be supported by reliable infrastructure and business-friendly regulations. We shall also revive moribund assets, factories, agricultural centres and public works facilities, that have been neglected for years. These will be repurposed to serve modern economic needs and generate employment. Most importantly, we will invest in human capital. Through a comprehensive skills development programme, we shall train 100,000 young people in technology, vocational trades and entrepreneurship. Fountain Holdings, our state-owned investment vehicle, will be restructured to drive job creation and enterprise development. By 2036, our target is to create 200,000 sustainable jobs. Ekiti will become a beacon of innovation, productivity and opportunity.

Education has always been central to Ekiti’s identity. What new reforms would you introduce to strengthen schools and universities?

Education is the soul of Ekiti, and it must be treated as such. My administration will embark on a comprehensive reform agenda aimed at restoring excellence to our schools and universities. First, we shall digitise classrooms, ensuring that every pupil has access to modern learning tools and digital resources. This will prepare our children for the demands of the 21st century. Secondly, we will upgrade infrastructure across all levels of education, from primary schools to tertiary institutions. This includes renovating buildings, providing adequate teaching materials and ensuring that teachers are well-trained and well-compensated. Thirdly, we shall establish centres of excellence in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy and agritech. These centres will position Ekiti as a leader in educational innovation and research. In addition, we will see to teachers’ welfare, including better salary package and career progression.

Our goal is ambitious but achievable: 90 percent literacy by age ten, and top national rankings in educational performance by 2030. Education will not only be our pride, it will be our competitive edge.

Many rural communities still lack good roads and health facilities. How will your administration prioritise development outside the state capital?

Development must be inclusive, equitable and far-reaching. My administration will prioritise rural advancement through a comprehensive and decentralised strategy. The Rural Roads Modernisation Programme will be launched to connect every local government area with durable, all-season road networks. These roads will not only facilitate mobility, but also unlock economic potential by linking farmers to markets, students to schools and patients to hospitals. In the health sector, we shall deploy mobile clinics equipped to deliver essential services to remote communities. These will be complemented by solar-powered health centres, strategically located to ensure uninterrupted access to primary healthcare. Each facility will be staffed with qualified personnel and supported by digital health records for efficient service delivery. We will also invest in rural electrification, clean water systems and community-based education initiatives. Development will no longer be concentrated in the state capital, it will be decentralised, people-centred and transformative. No community will be left behind.

What role do you see Ekiti playing in President Tinubu’s national development vision if you become governor?

Ekiti is poised to become a cornerstone of President Tinubu’s national development vision. Under my leadership, the state will serve as Nigeria’s intellectual, technological, and agrarian hub. We shall localise the Renewed Hope Agenda by aligning it with Ekiti’s unique strengths, educated workforce, fertile land, and entrepreneurial spirit. In education, we will position Ekiti as a centre of academic excellence, producing thought leaders and innovators. In technology, we shall establish digital corridors and tech incubation hubs to attract startups and global partnerships. In agriculture, we will modernise farming practices, expand agro-processing and build logistics infrastructure to support exports. Ekiti will not merely participate in the national agenda, it will shape it. We shall become a model state for inclusive growth, innovation and governance reform. Our success will inspire replication across the federation.

Finally, why should the people of Ekiti trust you over an incumbent governor who has already established a record in office?

Trust is earned through consistency, resilience and results. I have been tested, and I have endured. I have built successful businesses, led prestigious institutions and served my people with unwavering integrity. My record is not confined to political office, it is evident in the lives I have touched, the jobs I have created and the systems I have strengthened. I am not here to manage decline or perpetuate mediocrity. I am here to build destiny. The people of Ekiti deserve a leader who listens, who delivers and who leads with vision. I am that leader, not because I say so, but because my journey proves it. In conclusion, all the promises I have made are not mere political campaign rhetoric. They are real, measurable commitments backed by action and collaboration. The journey has already begun with all stakeholders actively involved. Under my administration, we will institute a quarterly performance review where journalists and independent observers will be invited to the state to witness physical developments firsthand. This is how we will ensure transparency and accountability. The Kayode Ojo’s administration will not hide behind words, we will show results.