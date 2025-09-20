Itsekiri, Ijaw, Urhobo Feud: Fed Lawmaker Urges Security Agents To Maintain Peace

.Condemns extrajudicial killing of Ogunbayo in Warri

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, has sued for harmonious relationship between, Ijaws, Itsekiris and Urhobos in Delta State

He noted that harmonious living is key to development and spurs investors to come to Delta State.

Ereyitomi, who was reacting to the recent misunderstanding between some Ijaw of Ogbe-Ijoh and some Itsekiri of Ugbori and Ekurede last Tuesday, appealed to both sides to sheath their swords and maintain peace in Warri.

He also appealed to security agents and other law enforcement agencies to increase their patrol of the affected areas in order for law and order to be maintained.

He noted that as a federal lawmaker representing Warri Federal Constituency, peaceful coexistence among the Ijaw, Itsekiri, and Urhobo will be of utmost importance because he represents the three Warri Local Government Areas and others in the area.

He said it was more beneficial to dwell together than to have a crisis that will never produce any good result assuring that peaceful coexistence among the people shall be pivotally promoted at all times.

Ereyitomi, however, condemned in strong terms the extrajudicial killing of one Dele Ogunbayo at his home in the wee hours of Thursday, September 18, unprovoked, allegedly by men of the Nigerian Army who stormed his residence at the Pessu area of Warri.

He enjoined the military to fish out such bloodthirsty, heartless personnel in their midst and made to face the law.

While he commiserating with the family of Ogunbayo over the unfortunate incident, he reaffirmed his support for justice for the victim.

Ereyitomi reiterated his commitment to ensuring the security of lives and property through his representation at the House of Representatives as well as sustaining and attracting meaningful development and empowerment to Warri Federal Constituents.