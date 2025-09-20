Coscharis Motors Storm Kano Polo International Tournament

Bennett Oghifo

Coscharis Motors Plc., a leading name in the automotive industry and the trusted representative of major international automobile brands in Nigeria, is thrilled to announce its participation at the highly anticipated Polo tournament scheduled to hold at the prestigious Kano Polo Club in Kano from September 21st to October 4th, 2025.

“We are really delighted to participate in the Polo tournament which is to showcase our commitment to delivering value to our customers at all times even at their leisure time. The game of Polo is a perfect fit for our auto brands, as the event profiles the same intended targets for Coscharis Motors. Also the fun concepts links directly with the brands’ orientation of joy and pleasure which resonates perfectly with the lifestyles of our priority audiences across our robust brand portfolio. “said Abiona Babarinde, General Manager Marketing and Corporate Communications at Coscharis Group. “Through our participation as a Partner, we aim not to only showcase our robust product portfolio but also to connect with customers and prospects alike fostering lasting relationships built on trust and reliability in delivering value for their money over the years. The beauty of our participation at this year’s event is that you stand to get various discount offerings across various brands of any vehicle together with our Certified Technicians on ground to give you first hand Professional aftersales guide on how best to take care of your vehicles to have that ‘peace of mind’ after every purchase from Coscharis Motors; thereby delivering a one – stop shop at our stand”.

Laying emphasis on the level of preparedness of the Organization, the Kano Branch Manager, Coscharis Motors Plc., Mr. Biyi Akinkunmi in his own words said, “all is now set for us as a team to delight anyone that visit our stand during the tournament. Our combined strong team from the Kano office are ready to deliver value for your money at this event. We are poised to deliver on the spot offerings when it comes to genuine interest in purchasing any of our brands. Especially on some of our brands like the Renault that we have special discounts on every purchase in the ongoing promotion. Visitors to the Coscharis Motors stand can expect an unparalleled experience like test drives with irresistible discounts to those who explore the showcased offerings”.

Coscharis Motors will be showcasing its globally respected iconic brands like the Range Rover, BMW, Grenadier, Ford, Renault and the newly acquired Geely within their robust portfolio.

According to the President, Kano Polo Club, Alhaji Bashir Dantata, “we are excited to have the Coscharis brand partner with us for this year’s edition which will clearly bring lots of excitements to our members, guests and their families as the game of Polo is a perfect fit for Coscharis auto brands.”