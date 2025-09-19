Train 7: NLNG Says over 400 Nigerians Undergoing Training, Management Now 100% Indigenous

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has disclosed that over 400 Nigerians are currently undergoing training as part of its preparation for the takeoff of Train 7, including over 140 embedded in plant maintenance activities and over 200 community youths preparing for future operations.

In a statement yesterday, NLNG stated that its human resource strategy had continued to yield remarkable results, as the company now boasts a 100 per cent Nigerian management team and a workforce that is over 95 per cent Nigerian.

Nigeria LNG’s Train 7 project is a major expansion of the Bonny Island liquefied natural gas plant, aimed at boosting the country’s gas export capacity. The project involves adding a seventh processing unit, expected to increase production by about 35 per cent, raising total output from 22 million tonnes per year to around 30 million tonnes.

Backed by international and local partners, Train 7 is designed to capture more value from Nigeria’s vast natural gas reserves, generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs, and strengthen government revenue from LNG exports. It also positions Nigeria to maintain competitiveness in the global gas market, where demand for cleaner energy is steadily rising.

The NLNG statement signed by the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Sophia Horsefall, disclosed that the company said this when it was named the Best Corporate Training Partner 2025 by the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) at the 4th edition of OGTAN Human Capital Development (HCD) Awards held in Lagos.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, Emmanuel Uleh, Head, Nigerian Content Compliance Assurance & Monitor, said NLNG’s commitment to human capital development was both a Nigerian Content obligation and an integral part of its broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agenda, which prioritises education.

“At inception, NLNG deliberately promoted local capacity development by training Nigerian technicians and operators for the operation and maintenance of its plant on Bonny Island. Today, this strategy has yielded remarkable results: NLNG boasts a 100 per cent Nigerian management team and a workforce that is over 95 per cent Nigerian,” he stated.

Uleh highlighted that through strategic partnerships and targeted initiatives, NLNG has empowered thousands of Nigerians with industry-relevant skills, vocational training, and formal education support.

More than 600 Nigerians, he said, have received training in Nigeria and South Korea in highly technical areas such as naval architecture, shipbuilding, welding, and fabrication under the Bonny Gas Transport Plus Project.

In collaboration with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and OGTAN, the company said it has trained over 150 people through its asset projects.

“Under its Train 7 Project Human Capital Development commitments, more than 400 Nigerians are undergoing training, including over 140 embedded in plant maintenance activities and over 200 community youths preparing for future operations,” the NLNG stated.

Beyond technical skills, Uleh noted that NLNG’s CSR programmes continue to prioritise education as a driver of national development by awarding scholarships to deserving students at post-primary and undergraduate levels in Nigeria, while also supporting postgraduate studies abroad in highly technical fields critical to national advancement.

NLNG’s contributions, Uleh stressed, aligns closely with Nigeria’s development goals and sustainability priorities. He added that the company’s efforts reflect its vision of being a globally competitive energy company, inspiring a sustainable future.

The recognition, according to the statement, highlights NLNG’s longstanding commitment to workforce development, skills transfer, and capacity building within Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Since its inception, the OGTAN HCD Awards have celebrated organisations and individuals whose contributions to human capital development are both measurable and impactful.

Earlier, announcing the award, OGTAN commended NLNG for its consistent investments in workforce training, partnerships with accredited providers, sponsorship of industry programmes, and technical education initiatives delivered through its CSR programmes.

According to the statement, the association noted that NLNG has distinguished itself as a true partner in capacity building, with evidence of measurable results.