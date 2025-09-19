Rivers: Fubara Resumes Office, Pledges Peace, Reconciliation

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has pledged inclusive governance and reconciliation as he resumed office after the six months of emergency rule was lifted by President Bola Tinubu.

Rivers was placed under emergency rule on March 18, following intense political crises that threatened peace, governance and stability in the state.

Fubara, in a statewide broadcast in Port Harcourt on Friday, described the period as enormously challenging but necessary to restore order and safeguard democratic institutions.

He said that as governor, he chose to abide by the declaration and co-operated fully with President Tinubu and the National Assembly, prioritising peace above personal or political gain.

“I resisted pressure to challenge the constitutionality of the emergency declaration, suspension of democratic structures, and other measures taken during the turbulent period,” he said.

The governor noted that after Tinubu brokered peace among contending parties, himself, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, and the Rivers State House of Assembly later resolved to bury the hatchet.

He said reconciliation was embraced in the best interest of Rivers people and for the progress of the state.

“We can now look forward to peace and stability, though the difficult experience offered lessons that must guide future political engagements.

“The responsibility now rests on the government, the state Assembly, political leaders and stakeholders to put aside differences and serve the common good of Rivers people,” he said.

Fubara expressed optimism that peace and reconciliation must be permanent and nurtured through collective responsibility and sincere commitment to unity.

He acknowledged fears and concerns raised about the peace process but assured residents that nothing had been irretrievably lost and inclusiveness would remain a priority.

“The costliest peace is cheaper than the cheapest war,” the governor said.

Fubara noted that despite the political turbulence, his administration had achieved credible milestones in infrastructure, education, health and other sectors over the last two years.

He pledged to focus on completing ongoing projects, reviving the state’s economy, protecting lives and property, and improving the welfare of Rivers people.

The governor thanked the people for their resilience, patience and peaceful conduct during the emergency period.

“I call on all Rivers citizens, regardless of political, ethnic, or religious affiliation, to unite in rebuilding the state and securing a future of dignity and progress,” he said.

Fubara also expressed gratitude to President Tinubu, Wike, members of the National and State Houses of Assembly, stakeholders, religious leaders, traditional rulers, civil society groups, women, and youths for their role in restoring peace.

He urged citizens to embrace the new phase as a fresh beginning and work together for a stronger, more prosperous and peaceful state.

“I give glory to Almighty God for sustaining Rivers State and restoring peace and stability,” he concluded. (NAN)