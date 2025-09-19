Army Court Sentences Soldier to Death over Murder of Tricycle Rider

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A Nigerian Army General Court Martial sitting at Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos has sentenced Private Lukman Musa to death by hanging for the murder of a tricycle rider, Mr. Abdulrahman Isa in Azere town, Bauchi State.

The judgment was delivered yesterday by Brigadier General Liafis Bello, President of the 3 Division Nigerian Army General Court Martial, after the court found Musa guilty of culpable homicide and unlawful possession of ammunition.

According to the court, Musa, in connivance with an accomplice identified as Mr. Oba, lured Isa into his residence under the guise of helping him move personal belongings and killed him.

Evidence presented during the trial revealed that Musa struck Isa on the head with a wooden object before strangling him to death. The victim’s body was later stuffed into a sack and dumped between Shira and Yala villages, while his tricycle was sold.

The court also found Musa in possession of 34 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition without lawful authority.

For culpable homicide, contrary to Section 220 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 221, Musa was sentenced to death by hanging. On the second count of unlawful possession of ammunition, contrary to Section 8(1) of the Firearms Act, he was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

Additionally, he was dismissed from the Nigerian Army with ignominy.

Brig Gen Bello described Musa’s actions as “barbaric and heartless,” stressing that the conduct was a grave violation of military values and a betrayal of the Army’s constitutional duty to protect citizens.

“You mercilessly metamorphosed from a defender of citizens to a killer. Your action is an embarrassment and disgrace to the Nigerian Army,” Bello declared.

Speaking after the judgment, acting Deputy Director of Legal Services, 3 Division, Major Aminu Mairuwa, said the ruling demonstrates the Army’s commitment to discipline, regimentation, and the administration of justice.

“This judgment signifies the Nigerian Army’s resolve to ensure that no personnel operates outside the law or laid down standard operating procedures,” Mairuwa noted.

Relatives of the deceased expressed satisfaction with the outcome. Elder brother of the victim, Anas Isa described the ruling as justice served.

“We are very happy with what the court has done. We never believed justice would be served this way, but today we are grateful,” he said.