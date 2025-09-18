United Capital Mourns Loss of Six Colleagues in Afriland Towers Fire

The Management and Staff of United Capital Plc has announced the passing of six of their colleagues, following the tragic fire incident at Afriland Towers on Tuesday.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the organisation on Thursday.

“Our departed colleagues were not only valued members of our team but also cherished members of our United Capital family.

“Their loss leaves an immeasurable void within our organisation and in the hearts of all who knew them.

“We extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this period of unimaginable sorrow.

“United Capital Plc is committed to providing every possible support to the bereaved families at this difficult time,” the statement said.

According to the statement, plans are underway to hold a memorial service in their honour, to celebrate their lives and mark their passing with dignity and solemnity.

“We also express our sincere gratitude to the emergency services and all those who responded with courage and compassion during the incident.

“In this moment of untold grief, we stand united in solidarity, drawing strength from one another as we navigate this painful period.

“May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace,” the statement added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that fire broke out on Tuesday at Afriland Towers, located on Broad Street, Lagos Island.

The building is a commercial tower housing offices of various companies, including United Capital Plc, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and others.

There are also reports that the FIRS lost four of their staff in the incident. (NAN)