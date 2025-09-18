  • Thursday, 18th September, 2025

Tinubu Condoles With Families, FIRS, UBA over Lagos Fire Tragedy

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

‎President Bola Tinubu has expressed his condolences to families of victims, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the United Capital and UBA PLC over Tuesday’s fire at Afriland Building, Lagos.

‎This is contained in a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday in Abuja.

‎Tinubu sympathised with the management and staff of Afriland Properties Limited, the FIRS, United Capital, UBA, and particularly with those who lost loved ones or were injured in the fire.

‎The President praised the swift response of the Federal Fire Service, medical teams, first responders, and concerned citizens who aided the evacuation efforts.

‎He urged increased caution, training and vigilance to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

‎Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of all the deceased and a speedy recovery for the injured. (NAN)

