Tinubu Condoles With Families, FIRS, UBA over Lagos Fire Tragedy
President Bola Tinubu has expressed his condolences to families of victims, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the United Capital and UBA PLC over Tuesday’s fire at Afriland Building, Lagos.
This is contained in a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday in Abuja.
Tinubu sympathised with the management and staff of Afriland Properties Limited, the FIRS, United Capital, UBA, and particularly with those who lost loved ones or were injured in the fire.
The President praised the swift response of the Federal Fire Service, medical teams, first responders, and concerned citizens who aided the evacuation efforts.
He urged increased caution, training and vigilance to prevent similar tragedies in the future.
Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of all the deceased and a speedy recovery for the injured. (NAN)