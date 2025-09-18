  • Thursday, 18th September, 2025

Rivers Assembly Resumes, Pledges to Bridge Administrative Gaps

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The Rivers House of Assembly has restated its commitment to legislative duties and bridging administrative gaps as it sets to approve commissions for the various ministries.

This followed a resolution reached by members to write Governor Siminalaye Fubara requesting a list of commissioners nominees.

The resolution was reached at Thursday’s plenary at the House legislative quarters in Port Harcourt.

The session marked the first legislative task by the lawmakers upon restoration of democratic rule in the state following the lifting of the state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaker, Mr Martins Amaewhule, who presided over the session, noted that members were committed to bridging the gaps.

He admitted that there were various gaps caused by the six months suspension.

According to him, the House was ready to provide necessary legislative backings to smoothen all inadequacies and support good governance.

The lawmakers also resolved to invite Fubara for the presentation of the 2025 Appropriation Bill without further delay. 

President Tinubu on September 17, lifted the emergency rule and reinstated Fubara, his deputy and members of the House of Assembly. (NAN)

