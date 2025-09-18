Nasarawa Govt, Digitslaw Partner to Digitise Justice System

‎The Nasarawa State Ministry of Justice, in collaboration with Digitslaw, a leading legal technology company, signed a landmark deal towards digitising the state’s justice system.

‎Digitslaw is an all-in-one law practice management software that offers the easiest, intuitive, and most organised way for ministries, government agencies, and legal professionals to manage their cases.

‎The innovative software will enable the ministry to manage cases more efficiently, track progress in real time, and enhance transparency across all levels of justice delivery. It can also be used on the web and mobile devices.

‎Nasarawa State Attorney-General, Isaac Danladi Ahmadu, described the agreement as a “milestone achievement” and commended Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State for granting approval.

‎He explained that the platform will allow lawyers and even the governor himself to remotely monitor cases and legal activities, boosting accountability and efficiency.

‎Head of Operations, Digitslaw team, Mr. Joseph Okonkwor who led the team in the deal signing, accompanied by Mr. Afolabi Akinwale and Miss Alaba Osho, explained that the platform would provide comprehensive case management, court process tracking, and digitisation of key workflows.