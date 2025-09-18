LAGOS-CALABAR COASTAL ROAD AND COMMUTERS

There is a pressing need to open the newly commissioned Coastal infrastructure for Lagos road users. The overriding need for commuters to use the 30- kilometer route cannot be overstated and should take precedence over the theatrics of any other ceremony.

The burgeoning population explosion on the Lekki axis has stretched infrastructure beyond limits, leaving Lekki-Epe express road in a state of dilapidation driven by excessive volume of vehicular traffic. To make matters worse for commuters, the Dangote Refineries, a renaissance of national economic pivot just added 4,000 trucks to its fleet of logistics all having to use the same road. Moreover the alternative roads before construction of the coastal road though not so motor-able have been replaced with the more quintessential modern infrastructure meant for ease of logistics and commuting.

There is an urgent need to remind the dynamic minister of works, Dave Umahi that the federal government cannot afford to treat this 30- kilometer route with bureaucratic niceties any longer as doing so would keep the man-hour loss in economic deliverables unsustainable.

The more commuters reel in excruciating traffic on the Lekki-Epe express road, the more the micro economic variables of the nation’s commercial nerve center get depleted.

In the final analysis, opening the coastal road for immediate public transit would ease the palliative works and decongestion of Lekki axis. This is a national imperative that should resonate beyond the microcosm of the Lagos metropolis.

ESV Bukola Ajisola,

bukymany@yahoo.com