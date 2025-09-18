  • Thursday, 18th September, 2025

LAGOS-CALABAR COASTAL ROAD AND COMMUTERS

Featured | 9 hours ago

There is a pressing need to open the newly commissioned Coastal  infrastructure for Lagos road users. The overriding need for commuters to use the 30- kilometer route cannot be overstated and should take precedence over the theatrics of any other ceremony.

The burgeoning population explosion on the Lekki axis has stretched infrastructure beyond limits, leaving Lekki-Epe express road in a state of dilapidation driven by excessive volume of vehicular traffic. To make matters worse for commuters, the Dangote Refineries, a renaissance of national economic pivot just added 4,000 trucks to its fleet of logistics all having to use the same road. Moreover the alternative roads before construction of the coastal road though not so motor-able have been replaced with the more quintessential modern  infrastructure meant for ease of logistics and commuting.

There is an urgent need to remind the dynamic minister of works, Dave Umahi that the federal government cannot afford to treat this 30- kilometer route with bureaucratic niceties any longer as doing so would keep the man-hour loss in economic deliverables unsustainable.

The more commuters reel in excruciating traffic on the Lekki-Epe express road, the more the micro economic variables of the nation’s commercial nerve center get depleted.

In the final analysis, opening the coastal road for immediate public transit would ease the palliative works and decongestion of Lekki axis. This is a national imperative that should resonate beyond the microcosm of the Lagos metropolis.

ESV Bukola Ajisola,

bukymany@yahoo.com

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.