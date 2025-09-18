FintechNGR Engages Regulators, Lawmakers to Strengthen Fintech

Emma Okonji

The Fintech Association of Nigeria (FintechNGR), the umbrella body of Financial Technology operators in the country, recently had engagements with top regulators and lawmakers, aimed at strengthening collaboration to boost growth of the sector.

The delegation, led by Chairman, Board of Trustees, FintechNGR, Dr. Segun Aina, included President, FintechNGR, Dr. Stanley Jacob; Vice President, FintechNGR Dr. Jameelah Sharrieff-Ayedun; Treasurer, FintechNGR, Mr. Oluwaseun Adesanya; and Fellow, AFN, Mrs. Omotola Olatujayan.

The delegation engaged with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); National Insurance Commission (NAICOM); Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking and Finance, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru; and Chairman, Senate Committee on ICT, Senator Shuaib A. Salisu.

At the meeting with Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, discussions focused on leveraging fintech innovations to bridge the financial inclusion gap.

Cardoso highlighted the rapid growth of fintechs in Nigeria and emphasised the importance of developing regulatory frameworks that ensure sustainability and inclusivity within the ecosystem.

Also speaking, Director of the Payments System Supervision Department, CBN, Dr. Rakiya Opemi Yusuf, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to policies that promote product innovation, compliance, and financial system stability.

Jacob emphasised the need for sustained engagement between regulators and fintechs to further deepen financial inclusion.

During an interactive session with Commissioner for Insurance, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, both parties explored opportunities for collaboration between fintechs and the insurance sector.