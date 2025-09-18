FG Intervenes in Kano Hospital Outage Crisis, Commences Installation of 4MW Solar Hybrid

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





Barely three days after the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) disconnected power supply to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano, the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) has commenced installation of a 4MW solar hybrid system with 100% battery storage at the hospital.

The intervention came amidst an outcry from hospital authorities following the disconnection of electricity supply, which allegedly led to the loss of three patients’ lives.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer of KEDCO Sani Bala explained: “The attention of the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has been drawn to reports concerning the appeal by the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) regarding the alleged disconnection of its electricity supply, which was said to have led to the loss of lives.

“We wish to clarify that electricity supply to AKTH has since been restored. The incident arose from an ongoing procedure to separate the main hospital campus and health facilities from the staff residential complex.”

In a response to the crisis, the Kano Police Command facilitated a meeting between the hospital and KEDCO management, seeking an amicable resolution to the dispute that had disrupted critical medical services at the hospital.

In the aftermath of the crisis, the Energy Commission of Nigeria has initiated solar energy installations at the hospital, enabling it to go off National grid and ensure uninterrupted power supply.

In his verified media handle, the Director General of the commission Mustapha Abdullahi said, “Today, we are commencing the installation of a 4MW solar hybrid system with 100% battery storage at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano State.”

“In line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, this project will take the hospital completely off the National Grid and guarantee steady power for quality healthcare.

Abdullahi reaffirmed commission’ commitment to deliver clean, reliable energy solutions that strengthen health institutions and improve the lives of Nigerians.