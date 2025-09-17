Taiwan Renews Push for Inclusion in UN, ICAO Meetings

Sunday Ehigiator

As the United Nations (UN) marks its 80th anniversary and the world races against time to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Taiwan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lin Chia-lung, has renewed calls for the country’s inclusion in the UN system, urging the international body to fulfill its pledge of “leaving no one behind.”

Minister Lin, in a statement yesterday, stressed that Taiwan is a “key player and indispensable partner in the Indo-Pacific region,” actively contributing to global peace, stability, and prosperity. He argued that Taiwan’s exclusion is based on a misinterpretation of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, which he said “neither mentions Taiwan nor grants the People’s Republic of China the right to represent Taiwan in the UN system.”

Highlighting Taiwan’s economic and technological significance, Minister Lin noted that the island is the world’s 21st-largest economy and produces over 60 percent of the world’s semiconductors, including 90 per cent of its most advanced chips.

“This economic strength fuels global growth and makes Taiwan an indispensable partner for development in fields ranging from artificial intelligence to digital governance,” he said.

The foreign minister added that Taiwan remained committed to defending democratic values. He referenced President Lai Ching-te’s Four Pillars of Peace action plan, which aims to strengthen defence, resilience, and dialogue with China “on the basis of parity and dignity.”

In addition to the UN push, Taiwan Minister of Transportation, Chen Shih-kai, also pressed for the country’s participation in the forthcoming International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Assembly. He said Taiwan’s absence undermines global aviation safety, despite the country’s long-standing compliance with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices.

“As a stakeholder in the international aviation community, Taiwan shares in the responsibility to safeguard regional and global aviation safety,” Minister Chen said. “With meaningful participation, Taiwan can contribute its professional expertise in pursuit of ICAO’s vision of safer skies and a more sustainable future.”

The ICAO is set to convene its 42nd Assembly under the theme “Safe Skies, Sustainable Future,” where Taiwan hopes its case for inclusion will gain broader international support.