School Leaders, Stakeholders Strategise Ahead of Guinness Record Teachers’ Conference

Funmi Ogundare

School leaders and education stakeholders are finalising plans for a Guinness World Record attempt that will bring together 60,000 teachers at the ‘Let There Be Teachers’ conference, scheduled for September 20, at Tafawa Balewa Square.

The unprecedented gathering aims to spotlight teachers’ issues, celebrate their contributions, and strengthen advocacy for education reform.

Ahead of the event, members of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), the Nigeria Union of Teachers, and other education leaders converged at The Providence Hotel, Lagos, to strategise on school growth and sustainability, while mobilising teachers for the historic conference.

“This is a precursor to the event coming up next Saturday,” said Coach Luyi Armstrong, General Secretary of NAPPS. “We are excited that for the first time, teachers will gather on such a scale to discuss their challenges and celebrate their contributions. All teachers are encouraged to attend.”

Conference convener and education advocate, Oluwaseyi Anifowose, stressed the importance of empowering schools and teachers, saying, “The growth of our schools is directly tied to the growth of our teachers. When we empower schools, we empower educators, and ultimately, we secure the future of education in Nigeria.”

Co-founder of 1 Million Teachers (1MT), Dr. Hakeem Subair, underscored the role of educators in nation-building.

“It is time for society to pay more attention to teachers’ issues. Teachers play a remarkable role in shaping society and building harmony,” he said.

Subair added that the upcoming conference is positioned as a major platform for rethinking Nigeria’s education challenges.

“By uniting school leaders, policymakers, and partners, it seeks to advance solutions to learning poverty, promote technology-driven teaching, strengthen teacher training, and shape reforms that will improve outcomes for millions of children.”

The strategy session also featured contributions from notable education figures, including entrepreneur Ronke Posh Adeniyi, 1MT co-founder Rizma Butt, Rotimi Eyitayo, innovation expert Rhoda Odigboh, and Global Education Consultant, Prof. Akin Akinpelu. Discussions centered on innovation, leadership, and sustainable school growth.