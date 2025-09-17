NHRC: 365,224 Human Rights Abuses Recorded in August

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Executive Secretary of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dr. Tony Ojukwu, has disclosed that 365,224 human rights abuse cases were received by the commission in August alone.

Ojukwu made the disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja, at the presentation of the National Human Rights Dashboard, and the “Protection of Human Rights of Forcibly Displaced Persons through Information/Data Collection and Documentation in Nigeria” initiative.

The event spotlighted the plight of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), returnees, refugees and asylum seekers tracked from May to July 2025.

Ojukwu said, “In August, the National Human Rights Commission stood as a beacon of hope for three hundred and sixty-five thousand, two hundred and twenty-four (365,224) voices who entrusted us with their stories of struggle for enjoyment of human rights.

“These complaints, received across our 38 collection points in Nigeria reveal a nation at a crossroad.”

Ojukwu further said, “The data speaks loudly, spotlighting three critical areas: Freedom from Discrimination, Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights (ESCR), and Law Enforcement and Human Dignity. These are not mere statistics; they are the pulse of a people yearning for fairness, justice, and respect.

“Our observatory’s findings amplify this urgency, documenting incidents of human rights violations across all geo-political zones.

The North-west, particularly Zamfara and Katsina, bore the brunt of banditry, with mass killings like the tragic loss of 50 worshippers in a Katsina mosque and abductions of 45 in Zamfara’s Bakura.

“In urban centres like FCT and Kwara, mob justice surged, with lynching over theft and blasphemy allegations, reflecting a crisis of trust in law enforcement.”

In addition, he said, “The observatory also highlights a distressing rise in violations against vulnerable groups. Sexual and gender-based violence targeted minors, with harrowing cases of rape against girls as young as two in Ekiti and seven in Ondo.

“Benue and FCT reported deadly farmer-herder clashes, while land disputes fuelled killings in Ebonyi. Suicides in Osun and Imo, linked to financial and academic stress, signal an urgent need for mental health support.

“These trends paint a stark picture. Yet, they also galvanise us to act: to strengthen child protection laws, reform policing with transparency tools, and address land tenure to curb communal violence.”

He called on relevant authorities to increase their efforts in protecting humans, stressing, “The state of vulnerable population in Nigeria should be of great concern to governments at federal, state and local levels.

“Our Dashboard on the Human Rights and Internal Displacements reveal humanitarian crises of immense proportion. Multiple factors such as raging conflicts, banditry, and climatic disasters have thrown up internal displacements impacting on the human rights of poor and already traumatized populations.”

On IDPs, Ojukwu said, “Our engagement with community protection action group members in project documented 8,966 displacements between May to July and a cumulative 53,261 from February to July.

“These are not just mere numbers. They represent Nigerians who have been exposed to multiple human rights violations, impacting on their dignity and humanity.

“The National Human Rights Commission, with the support of our partners, UNHCR, has also documented rising incidences of numbers of populations of returnees and refugees across our project sites.

“Between the months of May and July, there were a total of 10,710 Returnees to communities, 5,191 refugees and 2.275 Asylum Seekers in the same period.

“These dashboards continue to serve as our compasses. They point us to work for a Nigeria where no one is left behind, where discrimination fades, opportunities flourish, and dignity is non-negotiable.

“I call on all stakeholders to support our vision: real-time alerts, nationwide response, and policies that breathe life into the lived experience of every Nigerian.”