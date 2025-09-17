NECO Releases 2025 Senior Secondary School June/July Results

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The National Examination Council NECO on Wednesday released the results of the Senior Secondary School Examination SSCE it conducted between June and July this year with 818,492 candidates recording five credits and above in five subjects and above including Mathematics and English.

The results were released 54 days after the conduct of the last paper.

1,144,496 students also recorded five credits and above irrespective of mathematics and English in the examination.

A total number of 1,367,310 candidates registered for the examination, with 1,358,339, made up of 680,292 males and 678,047 female, sat for the examination.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NECO Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi who released the results said 3,878 candidates were involved in various forms of examination malpractices as against 10,094 candidates last year.

Professor Wushishi disclosed that during the examinations 38 schools were found to have been involved “in whole school cheating” in 13 states adding that the schools would be invited to the council for “discussion” after which “appropriate sanctions will be applied”.

The Registrar also revealed that 9 supervisors with 3 in Rivers state, 1 in Niger, 3 in Federal Capital Territory FCT,1 in Kano state and 1 in Osun state.

The affected supervisors Wushishi said wre recommended for blacklisting due to poor supervision, aiding and abetting , lateness unruly behaviour assault and insurbodination”

On the issue of 8 schools affected by communal clash which resulted in the disruption of the examinations from 7th to 25th July Wushishi said 13 subjects and 29 papers were affected.

” We have since commenced talks with the state government with a view to conducting the examinations for the affected schools” he said adding that ” this means the results of eight affected schools cannot be released now because they are incomplete”.

Wushishi said candidates could access their results on NECO website.