FG Shortlists 53 Candidates for Permanent Secretary Position

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Office of Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has disclosed that 53 of the 70 candidates who participated in the Permanent Secretary written examination successfully scaled through to the next stage of the selection process.

The Director Information and Public Relations, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Eno Olotu, said in a statement yesterday that the strong performance highlighted the depth of talent within the Service and reinforced government’s resolve to promote only the most competent, qualified, and visionary individuals into leadership positions in the Federal Civil Service.

The next stage of the process is the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) proficiency test, scheduled for today and is designed to evaluate candidates’ digital competencies—an indispensable requirement for effective leadership in today’s technology-driven governance environment.

Speaking on the development, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, emphasised that the selection process remains credible, competitive, and reform-driven, aligning with the Federal Government’s vision for a professional, accountable, and future-ready public service.

“The advancement of 53 candidates to the next stage of this rigorous process reflects our deliberate efforts to uphold excellence in public service leadership. We are committed to ensuring that only individuals of proven competence, integrity, and vision emerge to lead the Federal Civil Service at the highest levels,” she stated.

She reassured Nigerians that the entire exercise would be guided by the principles of fairness and integrity, in line with the federal government’s broader governance and reform agenda.

The federal government is presently shopping for five new Permanent Secretaries, to fill five vacant positions of FCT and Imo State and the three newly created rotational zonal vacancies for North-central, North-east and South-east geopolitical zones.