Benimana, Lawanson to Headline Ecobank Design, Build 2025

Nume Ekeghe

Ecobank Nigeria has unveiled plans for the 2025 edition of its flagship Design and Build Exhibition, with two of Africa’s most influential voices in architecture and urban planning, Christian Benimana and Prof. Taibat Lawanson set to headline the event.

The exhibition, which will be held in Lagos will bring together thought leaders, practitioners, and innovators to explore new ideas shaping Africa’s built environment.

Benimana, co-founder of the African Design Centre and a principal at MASS Design Group, has earned international recognition for advancing socially responsive and sustainable architecture across the continent. He will deliver a keynote lecture themed “Designing the Future” on the third day of the event.

Lawanson, Leverhulme Professor of Planning and Heritage at the University of Liverpool, will anchor discussions on “Designing Better Cities and Homes in Nigeria” on Day 2, drawing from her extensive research on urban informality, housing, and spatial justice.

Commenting on the initiative, Head of SMEs at Ecobank Nigeria,Omoboye Odu said: “These sessions will deliver practical insights and fresh perspectives that can shape the future of design, construction, and architecture across Africa.”

The Ecobank Design and Build Exhibition 2025 forms part of the bank’s wider strategy to empower entrepreneurs, strengthen SMEs, and connect local businesses to global opportunities. Previous initiatives under this drive include the Adire Lagos Experience, +234 Art Fair, Ecobank National Schools Team Chess Championship, and Oja Oge 2025. These platforms are complemented by training and empowerment programmes aimed at building more resilient businesses nationwide.