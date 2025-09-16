The Unspoken desires and expectations of Imo State “Okorobia’s and Agboghobia’s.”

By Mr Chima Ejikeme

We are the future and indeed the fresh-blooded, energetic, ingenious, and resourceful youths . Many suddenly think that we have gone into hiding. Nay , we have not . We have merely decided to hid to the voices of our distressed parents especially our mothers who when they remember the agony of labour , the traverse and distress of bring us up from cradle and the selflessness in ensuring we get to school. They practically keep saying…..Please do not complain. Please keep your head low “ihe di oku ga ju oyi biko nwam” . This literally means that all will be well soon. Hope remains hopeful.

As if they looked into the future as soothsayers to know that 2027 will come with an opportunity that will guarantee Liberation and restore all the pangs and aches of their past and current situation. Yes ,Charles Nkemakolam Orie is that springing light at the end of the Imo Tunnel.

The youth of Imo earnestly await him who is to come, and as such , they are spreading the news as a harbinger of great tiding to their parents , friends, colleagues, and peers . The mood is right, and the excitement is real . They, however, have seen that their many expectations as will be enumerated below will be met by this would be leader .

Through him , they hope to be part of governance as they have resolved to support him in addressing their expectations which includes building trust in their capabilities and competences , fostering development, and unlocking the potentials that Imo state has in quantum .

They are confident that they will enjoy freedom of movement to allow for them to burn energy positively since security and safety are priorities to Charles Orie who has a spirit of unity with knowledge of measures to ensure the security, serenity and safety particularly in areas affected by conflict or unrest are sorted.

Imo youths cherish their traditions and culture and would work with anyone who would preserve the rich cultures of Imo and promote the protection of the environment. The youths are inviting Chief Orie to invest in them , trust them and tap into their potentials and see them as partners to foster economic growth, and promote inclusive development.

With Charles Orie and our trust that he will invest in the youth through initiatives will guarantee inclusive governance, there will be a blend of empowerment programs that will bring on job creation, state of the art and way of the future digital skills training . We are the easiest people to please because all we need in addition are basic Infrastructure and services that can guarantee us access to quality education, recreation, health care, power supply for our businesses and of course security of our people .

We trust that the Charles Orie we know and have heard of will ensure good governance devoid of lack of transparency, corruption and integrity because we are informed that he would ensure probity , accountability and reporting responsibility in securing all the state assets , resources and image. With all these which we know from his track records are doable , we will cry no more because his soon to come innovation driven government will guarantee all-around economic growth .

Finally , we humbly plead that he realises that we are ready to go with him and for him to the polls . He should Let his todays gubernatorial aspirant status yield gubernatorial candidate for an anticipated governor of our dear Imo State. ” Akuatuegwu should hearken to our plea as we say biko, Umunne gi kpo ga gi,” meaning your siblings are calling on you to their rescue .

Akuatuegwu is coming !