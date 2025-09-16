  • Tuesday, 16th September, 2025

OGTAN Reaffirms Commitment to Skilled Workforce in Energy Sector 

Business | 17 hours ago

Stories by Peter Uzoho 

Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) has restated its resolve to continue grooming an effective fit-for-purpose skill set for a stronger and more resilient energy industry in Nigeria.

President of OGTAN, Chris Osarumwense, declared this at the Human Capacity Development (HCD) awards hosted by the group in Lagos that the association was driven by the spirit of excellence and collaboration in driving the nation’s petroleum industry forward.

The organisation recognized 11 trainers, policy drivers and corporate citizens with 10 categories of awards with which it celebrates their excellence, commitment and impact in human capacity development within our industry.

Osarumwense declared that the awardees “represent the highest standards of performance, leadership, and contribution to workforce development”, noting that the event expresses the collective commitment of the group to building a more resilient industry.  The Chairman of Board of Trustees of OGTAN,  Sam Azoka Onyechi, stated that OGTAN remains Nigeria’s greatest potential for human capacity development, adding that the group achieved one of the major mandates of the government on domestication and domiciliation of skills in-country. 

