Osun 2026: Tinubu Asked me to Join Guber Race in Osun After Consultation, Omisore Claims 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Former National Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and governorship aspirant in Osun State, Senator, Iyiola Omisore at the weekend revealed that President Tinubu asked him to join guber race in Osun when former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola declined to run for second term in office come 2026.

It would be recalled that in the last few months the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola has indicated his disinclination to run for Osun gubernatorial race.

Senator, Omisore who stated this while hosting APC stakeholders in Osogbo contended that he had earlier had an instruction that they should return Gboyega Oyetola in 2026 until Oyetola decided not to run for governorship anymore.

He remarked that he had made up his mind to give full attention and support for Oyetola based on directive, but when I decided not to run, I consulted president Bola Ahmed Tinubu to seek his views on my 2026 Gubernatorial race.

According to Omisore, “That’s not to say I have not been to the President to take his consent. He has always asked me about the fate of our party come 2026.”

He posited that he had actually informed him about his preparedness to run for the governorship ticket of All progressive Congress party (APC) in Osun State to change the narrative.

The aspirant said, “if you look at the real political challenges facing the state now, one realizes that the battle to rescue the state from the current poor governance and inept administration will not be a child play. “

He stressed that such requires experience, determination, vigor and mobilization that he has gathered over time.

Senator Omisore however promised to work vigorously, religiously – days and nights to make Osun State great and restore the lost glory for the people of the state if given the mandate.