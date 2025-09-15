  • Monday, 15th September, 2025

NCAA Reports Surge in Passenger Refunds as Compliance Improves

Chinedu Eze

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said it has recorded a sharp rise in passenger refunds, reflecting stronger compliance with consumer protection regulations across airlines, after the regulator had prolonged interface with airlines and embarked on sensitization campaign with air travellers.

Data released by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr. Michael Achimugu, showed that refunds between January and August 2025 amounted to N257.2 million, a significant increase from N108.3 million recorded in the same period of 2024 and N32.8 million in 2023.

Hotel accommodation refunds under the provisions of Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations also climbed to N6.08 million by July 2025, supported by verified reports from hotels in Abuja, Asaba, and Lagos.

Mr. Achimugu described the development as one of the Authority’s proudest achievements in its 25-year history, noting that more passengers are being protected now than ever before.

Achimugu attributed the growth to greater adherence by airlines to NCAA’s consumer protection framework, despite the operational challenges in the industry and pledged that the Authority would continue to safeguard the rights of passengers.

