Kanyisola Ajayi Ends Nigeria’s 18-year Absence in 100m Final, Places Sixth

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Kanyinsola Ajayi, 21, ended Nigeria’s 18 years wait to feature in the final of the men’s 100m event of the World Athletics Championship on Sunday evening in Tokyo, Japan but failed to get to the podium in the race won by Jamaica’s Oblique Seville.

Seville stormed to the title in a new Persona Best (PB) of 9.77secs while another Jamaican, Kishane Thompson made it 1-2 in 9.82. America’s Paris Olympic Games champion, Noah Lyles, took the bronze in a season’s best of 9.89.

For Kanyisola Ajayi who had stunned the strong field in the semi final, running 9.93 to give the big boys a clear signal of his readiness to fight for a place on the podium, his sixth place finish with 10.00 was disappointing.

His 9.88 in the heat of the event a day earlier, has rekindled hope for Nigeria’s sprint. The last time any Nigerian competed in the final was in Osaka, Japan in 2007 when Olusoji Fasuba placed fourth in the race won by American Tyson Gay that year.

South Africa’s Akani Simbine finished seventh in 10.04, while Botswana’s teenage star Letsile Tebogo was disqualified for a false start.

In the women’s version of the short sprint, a new global 100m champion was crowned as America’s Melissa Jefferson-Wooden stormed to the title.

Jefferson-Wooden, 24, sealed gold in emphatic fashion, proving a class above her rivals in a championship record 10.61secs.

Jamaica’s Tina Clayton (10.76), took the silver while St Lucia’s historic Olympic champion, Julien Alfred, settled for bronze with 10.84.

Meanwhile, world record holder in women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, will compete in the semi final of the event this afternoon in Tokyo.

Amusan ran a controlled race in the heat to qualify for the semifinals.

Running in the final heat of the race, Amusan produced a quick start off the block that included heavyweights like Devynne Charlton and Elena Carraro to finish in 12.53secs.

Charlton was second in 12.69 while Carraro’s 12.86 was enough to see her join both Amusan and Charlton in Monday’s semifinals.

Amusan’s timing was the fifth fastest in the six heats on Sunday morning. Jamaica’s Danielle Williams topped with her 12.40 in heat 2 ahead of Grace Stark in 12.46, Nadine Visser 12.48 and Pia Skrzyszowska 12.51.

Masai Russell, running in heat 1 also stopped the clock the same time as Tobi Amusan.