Healing is Possible With a Hug

By Dola Nancy Bankole

Healing is possible through something as simple and powerful as a hug. A Hug is a universal language of connection that nurtures the body, mind, and spirit.

We live in an age of constant communication but limited connection and compassion. Technology allows us to stay in touch across continents, yet families gathered in the same room often find themselves staring into separate screens. The result is a society that is digitally connected but emotionally divided. Many people feel unseen, unheard, and unloved, which leads to rising rates of anxiety, depression, and social isolation. At a time when human contact is dwindling, the hug emerges as a powerful antidote. It is free and accessible. Above all, it reminds us that healing begins not with grand gestures but with simple acts of compassion.

The benefits of hugging are more than sentimental; they are scientific. Research conducted at Carnegie Mellon University revealed that people who receive hugs regularly have a 60 percent lower risk of contracting a virus. Even when illness occurs, those individuals recover more quickly than their non-hugged counterparts. A 20-second hug has measurable effects on the body. It lowers blood pressure, slows the heart rate, and reduces levels of cortisol, the body’s stress hormone. Meanwhile, it triggers the release of oxytocin, often referred to as the “bonding hormone,” which promotes trust, calms anxiety, and enhances emotional resilience. In simple terms, a hug communicates safety to the brain and healing to the body. What pills often try to replicate, a hug delivers naturally.

Beyond science, many faith traditions recognize touch as a channel of blessing and restoration. In Christianity, touch is frequently described as a means through which God communicates comfort and healing. Just as sunlight, sand, water, fresh air, and gardens are natural gifts that replenish our well-being, so too is the embrace. It is a God-given prescription—free of cost, free of side effects, and freely available to give and receive. When someone is hugged, the message is clear, it says: “You matter”. “You are loved”. “You are not alone”. In a time when loneliness has been declared a public health crisis, such a message is not only therapeutic but essential.

The recognition of hugging’s power is not new. In 1986, Rev. Kevin Zaborney founded National Hug Day, celebrated annually on January 21. His vision was to encourage compassion, combat loneliness, and remind people of the importance of human connection. What began as a small movement has since become International Hug Day, celebrated in many parts of the world. The continued relevance of this day highlights a deeper truth: physical touch is not a luxury; it is a human necessity. Without it, both body and mind suffer. With it, healing and hope thrive.

Of course, hugging must always be done with respect. Consent is key, particularly when extending a hug to a stranger. But within families, friendships, and trusted communities, hugs can become daily expression of love and affirmation. Imagine the possibilities if we embraced hugging not as an afterthought but as a habit. A morning hug could set the tone for a child’s school day. An embrace after work could dissolve the stress of a long commute. A hug between partners could strengthen bonds and increase resilience against life’s challenges.

Hugs are more than gestures of affection; they are acts of resistance against isolation and despair. If a single hug can calm anxiety, comfort grief, or ease tension, what might a culture of hugging achieve? It could soften workplaces, strengthen families, and foster more compassionate communities. Healing, in this vision, is not distant or complicated. It is as close as two open arms.

The challenge is simple but profound: let hugs begin at home. Embrace your children, your spouse, your parents. Extend that compassion outward to neighbours, colleagues, and community members. Healing is not reserved for hospital wards or therapy rooms. It is present in the ordinary rhythms of daily life. Every hug is a seed planted—one that grows into reassurance, strength, and hope. Science affirms it, faith celebrates it, and humanity desperately needs it. Healing is possible, and it can begin with something as simple, powerful, and beautiful as a hug.

Wholeness is possible. “With healing, understanding, and gratitude, especially to God. wholeness is assured.”

*Dola Nancy Bankole, an Author, is H.U.G/Founder, women and wards Mission