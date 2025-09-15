  • Monday, 15th September, 2025

Dream Start for Iheanacho at Celtic

Sport | 20 seconds ago

Kelechi Iheanacho could not have wished for a better debut for Scottish champions Celtic when he came off the bench to net a stoppage time winner.

Iheanacho, a free agent signing after his contract was terminated by Spanish side Sevilla, came off the bench with 20 minutes left on the clock, before he put away a stoppage time penalty for Celtic to beat home team Kilmarnock 2-1.

The win maintained Celtic unbeaten start to the new Scottish League season. Celtic have 13 points from five matches

Elsewhere, Fulham Manager, Marco Silva, has admitted that he did not put Samuel Chukwueze, who is on a season-long loan from AC Milan, in the deep end against Leeds Saturday because the Super Eagles winger did not make his Premier League debut because he has yet to settle in at the London club.

“It was almost impossible for Chukwueze to be involved in this game (vs Leeds) because he doesn’t even know the names of all his teammates,” Silva explained.

RESULTS 

NPFL

Abia War 1-0 Katsina

Bayelsa 0-2 Enyimba

K’Pillars 1-0 Rangers

Khalifa 3-1 El Kanemi

Nasarawa 1-0 Wikki 

Plateau 2-0 Remo

Rivers Utd 1-0 Shooting

W’Wolves 0-0 Kwara

Ikorodu City 2-0 Barau

Premier League

Man City 3-0 Man Utd

Burnley 0-1 Liverpool 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.