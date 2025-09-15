APC: Why Osun NULGE Should Wear Thinking Cap

– Council bosses’ suit seeking 3-year tenure commences

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday advised the state chapter of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) which has been on solidarity strike for the PDP-led Governor Ademola Adeleke for seven months to go back to the drawing board with a view to forestalling the suffering of the people at the grassroots across the state.

In a statement issued and made available to THISDAY yesterday by Mogaji Kola Olabisi, the Osun State APC Director of Media and Information noted that “It is apposite to state unequivocally that with the filing of the suit on tenure by the duly reinstated APC local government council chairmen at the Federal High Court in Osogbo on Friday 12th September, 2025 is an express attestation of the fact that if the absconding state NULGE does not change its tactics, there is every tendency the end of the needless strike is not in sight.

“In the first instance, is it not an act of stupidity for someone or any corporate body to inherit another man’s enemy as the Osun NULGE is manifesting the thinking in the society that the supposed arm of an organized labour body has been operating as an extension of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state which is an anomaly.

“The worst part of the stinking anomalous development in the Osun State ALGON is that while its unsuspecting and hapless members have been suffering from wants and needs, the Governor Ademola Adeleke-led government has been romancing the state executive of the union which culminated into their smiling to the banks at every point in time.

“The plight of the Osun NULGE could be likened to that of a proverbial fly which dies an avoidable death by following a dead body into the grave when ideally, it ought to have chosen an option of a retreat when lowering the dead body into the grave.

“If what the NULGE has been awaiting is the purported expiry of the tenure of the APC reinstated local government council chairmen in October this year, it is making a great mistake and thereby succeeded in shooting itself in the leg as the long-awaited tenure duration has now become a subject of a fresh interesting litigation in the Court of Appeal.

“On the other hand, if what the Governor Adeleke-led administration is assuring the sit-at-home and no election PDP council chairmen is the expiry of the tenure of the APC council chairmen in October, 2025, it means Governor Adeleke has shamefully bowed for the voice of wisdom contained in the 10th February, 2025 Court of Appeal judgment that reinstated the APC council chairmen and councilors and the judgment which the governor lavishly disparages albeit disdainfully.

“The question that Governor Adeleke and his ilk should now answer in the court of law is why did he direct the holding of another purported local government council election during the subsistence of tenures of the executive local government council bosses in their various councils in the state?”

“With the unfolding, unsavoury development in the lingering striking NULGE in Osun State, the Dr. Nathaniel Ogungbangbe-led controversial executive would go down as the worst in the history of the state as lacking finesse, tact and diplomacy, non-empathetic and pungently pro-PDP government instead of pro-members of the union.”

He stressed that the most annoying thing is that a fact-check has revealed that some segments of the supposed striking NULGE consisting of its upper echelon shamelessly went for a seminar in Lagos State recently, smiling home while their members are wallowing in poverty, wants and needs.

According to him, “It is necessary to state here that the Ogungbangbe-led questionable NULGE executive has been engaging in missteps, policy somersaults, frivolous approaches to issues simply because it was foisted on the members by the Ede country home during the needless sympathy strike.

“More interesting is how will such be defended in future that the union absconded from lawful work while at the same time received salary during the illegality!

“This is important so that the merchandise be aware that the whole world watches and does for them necessary profiling.”