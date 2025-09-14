Rivers Govt Begins Transition to Democratic Governance

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Hope for the return of the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Siminalayi Fubara, and members of the state House of Assembly to power at the expiration of the state of emergency in the state on September 18 has further brightened as the state government has officially begun transition from emergency rule to democratic governance.

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, had earlier hinted that with the recent successful conduct of the local government elections in the state, the coast was clear for the return of Fubara and the state lawmakers to power at the expiration of the state of emergency in the state.



The six-month emergency rule declared by President Bola Tinubu in the state on March 18, 2025, will expire on Thursday, September 18.

The state government yesterday announced that, as part of the transition activities, the state would hold an interdenominational church thanksgiving service today.

A statement issued by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika, invited permanent secretaries, local government chairmen, heads of state security, paramilitary agencies, traditional rulers, chairmen, members of boards, captains of industry, and all critical stakeholders for the service.

The thanksgiving is to be held at the Ecumenical Centre, Abonima Wharf Road, Port Harcourt, at 10 am, with all guests asked to be seated by 9:30 am.



The statement named Rivers Administrator, Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.) as the special guest of honour.

The statement said: “The Government of Rivers State is pleased to invite the permanent secretaries, local government chairmen, heads of state security and paramilitary agencies, traditional rulers, chairmen and members of boards and governing councils, captains of industries, government officials and guests to the inter-denominational church thanksgiving service, as part of transition activities to usher in democratic governance in Rivers State”

Ibas had on Friday insisted he had delivered on the president’s mandate.



The administrator spoke at the Government House in Port Harcourt when the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) presented a report of the recently concluded local government elections to him.

Ibas cited the restored order and relative peace in the state as evidence that he met the expectations of both the presidency and the people of the state.