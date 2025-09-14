Oyebanji: I Will Win October 2025 Governorship Primary, Break Jinx of Single Term Tenure in Ekiti 

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed optimism that he will break the jinx of a single term tenure for governors of the state in the 2026 gubernatorial election.

Oyebanji, who spoke at the meeting of the stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the country home of the late General Adeyinka Adebayo in Iyin-Ekiti at the weekend, expressed optimism that he would win the party’s primary slated for October 27, 2025.

The governor expressed appreciation to the stakeholders and other party members, reiterating his commitment to cohesion of all stakeholders, noting that he would continue to cement the good relationships that will always make the party a bride for all through inclusivity and aggressive developmental strides of his administration.

The governor, who noted that the primary election will be the foundation for 2026 governorship and 2027 presidential elections, expressed optimism that the jinx of single term tenure that has bedeviled the state would be shattered in order to bring about more decisive development in the state.

He called on every member of the party to consider themselves one big family, pleading that no member of the party should be castigated or bullied by virtue of the aspirants they are supporting.

“We are one big family and we should see ourselves as one. Let everyone pursue his or her aspirations without any form of molestation. We will all work together for victory in the general election,” the governor said.

While assuring that his government would continually key into the Renew Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, the governor added that the economic policies of the president has helped his administration to meet the yearnings of the people in terms of tangible development.

In his remarks, the Chairman of APC in the state, Mr. Olusola Elesin, disclosed that the meeting was aimed at reviewing the activities of the party towards the forthcoming primary election and to strengthen the unity of the party towards future elections.

Also speaking, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, also moved the motion for the reaffirmation of Governor Oyebanji’s endorsement and was second by the Chief Whip, Hon. Bose Olowookere representing Efon constituency. Both motions were ratified through a loud voice vote.

Earlier, in their separate remarks at the meeting, former governors Niyi Adebayo and Kayode Fayemi charged party members not to be complacent in the build-up to next year’s governorship election.

They praised Governor Oyebanji for his performance and called on every stakeholder to mobilise grassroots support for him to win the main election.

Speaking on behalf of members of the National Assembly, the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele promised that they will all mobilise effectively to return Oyebanji as governor for a second term.