In New Collection of Short Stories, Author Dramatises Reality for Social Change

Yinka Olatunbosun

The courage to speak where others have become silenced is perhaps the means of identifying everyday heroes in a dysfunctional society. That much was gleaned at the launch of Benison Christopher’s collection of short stories titled A Place Without Heroes. The hybrid event which was held online and at The Colossus, Ikeja, Lagos gave a foregleam into the world of the book and its societal archetypes.

A compelling collection of short stories that reflects social issues in Nigeria, including medical negligence, abuse, body image, themes of sexuality as well as spirituality in today’s context, the book is the author’s purgation of emotions oscillating from personal experiences to societal challenges.

“The book was inspired by the stark reality in Nigeria where moments of crisis often reflect both the best and the worst of human nature,” the author disclosed at the book launch. “That’s especially portrayed in the titled series A Place Without Heroes. I try to expose human vulnerabilities and also show moments of courage and how courageous we can be in moments where we are confronted by extraordinary circumstances. I also want to explore how ordinary people respond when moral ideals clash with survival instinct and how systemic corruption shapes the two choices.”

While responding to questions, she revealed some grim personal episodes that compelled her to write some of the stories. For instance, “The Riverbank” which is an expose on the harsh realities many women face with medical negligence in Nigeria’s public hospitals, especially during childbirth mirrors the author’s personal experience at a government-owned hospital in Nigeria.

Beyond that, Christopher uncovers the truth about prevalent cultural biases that seem to place more value of male children above the female. Other themes explored in the 155-page book include economic hardship, identity, heartbreak, and resilience through various characters, highlighting the need for real-life heroes in a flawed society.

Through her social enterprise, The Benison Christopher Company, she aims to empower women with skills and livelihoods, while supporting international students and combating social isolation. On her part, Anne Eguabor, CEO of AnnaRobsin Catering, praised it for its relatable stories and urged youth to read it, citing personal connections to the childbirth narrative.

Christopher, who holds degrees from the University of Benin and Teeside University, hopes her work sparks conversation and action toward positive change in society.

“The book represents voices that should not be silenced and insist on being seen. A Place Without Heroes holds a mirror to our society; one that does not flatter but reveals that we are flawed, compromised and broken. Yet, we are resilient and capable of small acts of courage. These are stories of ordinary people- sometimes selfish, sometimes remarkably brave caught in extraordinary circumstances,” she said.

For Christopher, courage is the first condition for survival in a broken world. “We must first find the courage within ourselves to become the heroes we once sought. And turn pain into passion and purpose or perish.”