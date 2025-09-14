From Red to Amber: How Uba Sani Reclaimed Kaduna

Ibrahim Hashim

That the world is now noticing the remarkable transformation of Kaduna State under the deft and visionary leadership of Senator Uba Sani should come as no surprise to anyone who has observed the trajectory of the state in the past two years. His tenure as Governor has been defined by a relentless drive for inclusive governance, infrastructure renewal, and most critically, the restoration of peace and security in a State that was once synonymous with volatility and deep-seated division.

On Wednesday, September 10, a momentous recognition came in the form of an announcement that reverberated far beyond the borders of Nigeria: the United Kingdom Government officially revised its travel advisory for Kaduna State, moving it from “Red” to “Amber.” For a state that had been largely isolated on the international scene due to a deteriorating security situation, this shift was not just symbolic: it was profoundly transformational.

The revelation was made by Ms. Cynthia Rowe, Development Director of the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), during the signing of a new Mutual Accountability Framework (KaMAF) between the Kaduna State Government and the FCDO. This formal reclassification by a global power like the United Kingdom is not merely a diplomatic gesture; it is a public declaration of confidence in the leadership of Governor Uba Sani and the steady hand with which he has steered the ship of state.

“The UK Government’s Travel Advisory has moved Kaduna State from ‘Red’ to ‘Amber’. Consequently, British citizens are now free to travel to Kaduna State,” Ms. Rowe announced during the signing ceremony. Her words were met with visible elation from both officials and citizens alike. For many, it was the long-awaited affirmation that the tides had truly turned.

The shift from “Red” to “Amber” reflects not only improvements in security but also the broader progress Kaduna has made under the Uba Sani administration. It is a clear endorsement of the Kaduna Peace Model: an approach that draws on both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies, engaging traditional rulers, religious leaders, security agencies, and local communities in a collective bid to rebuild trust and create lasting stability. Through this model, areas such as Birnin Gwari, once written off as theaters of endless violence, are now reawakening to the rhythms of daily life: markets have reopened, children are back in school, and economic activities are humming once again.

Governor Sani captured the mood of the moment with characteristic humility and statesmanship. “Today’s signing of the new Mutual Accountability Framework marks another important milestone in our collective resolve to transform lives and build a brighter future for the good people of Kaduna State,” he said.

“Together with the FCDO, we have achieved tangible progress: reducing maternal and child mortality, expanding healthcare access, improving school infrastructure and teacher training, and scaling up agricultural investments,” the governor added.

Indeed, the achievements that underpin this renewed global recognition are not the stuff of rhetoric. They are measurable, visible, and grounded in the lived experience of the people of Kaduna. In the health sector, for instance, Kaduna is the only state in Nigeria that has upgraded 250 primary health care centres from Level 1 to Level 2, ensuring better maternal care and expanded access to healthcare in rural areas. More than 2,000 healthcare workers have been recruited, further boosting service delivery. In a state where preventable deaths were once tragically common, these interventions are nothing short of life-saving.

In education, Kaduna’s resurgence has been equally pronounced. Once ranked 12th in the nation in WAEC results, the state now sits proudly at 7th place — a testament to the administration’s commitment to teacher training, infrastructure investment, and student support. The governor’s vision goes beyond literacy; it includes entrepreneurship, innovation, and skills development. The Kaduna Vocational and Skills Development Institute recently admitted over 30,000 students, laying a strong foundation for the future workforce.

It is not surprising, then, that Vice President Kashim Shettima lauded Governor Sani during the 7th meeting of the National Council on Skills, calling the state’s skills initiative “exemplary” and urging other sub-national governments to follow suit. “The skills revolution is one of the covenants we have entered into with the Nigerian people,” Shettima said, praising Kaduna for being a pacesetter in job creation and human capital development.

But the Sani administration has not stopped there. Infrastructure development has become a cornerstone of its broader mission to integrate and empower the state’s diverse communities. From remote villages to urban centres, the administration has undertaken an ambitious roads project. In the first phase alone, 85 roads totaling 785km were either completed or nearing completion. A second phase added over 50 roads and bridges, covering 550km. And just this past week, the Governor flagged off the construction of new roads in rural communities that had been neglected for over a decade.

In Makarfi and Kudan LGAs, major agricultural hubs that had not received even a kilometer of new roads in 12 years, the Governor’s intervention was met with visible jubilation. “Roads are the backbone of economic growth,” Uba Sani noted during the groundbreaking, “and through our rural transformation drive, we are creating jobs, unlocking opportunities, and laying a solid foundation for lasting prosperity.”

The groundbreaking of Kwoi Township Roads in Jaba LGA, another area long forgotten, drew emotional reactions from residents. “This road connects us to markets, schools, and hospitals. It is life-changing,” said one local farmer. For a government to be so attuned to the silent cries of its rural communities is rare — and for it to act decisively, even rarer.

Yet perhaps the most striking thing about Uba Sani’s leadership is its unity of purpose. His governance is deliberate, measured, and inclusive. The administration’s flagship governance reforms: the Local Government Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (LFTAS) programme, Issue-Based Initiatives, and Community Development Charters, are rooted in the philosophy that governance must be participatory, not paternalistic. Through these frameworks, the people are no longer passive recipients of government largesse; they are now stakeholders in their own development.

This renewed partnership with the UK through the KaMAF is proof of the respect Kaduna has earned on the global stage. Originally established in 2021, KaMAF aims to align the UK’s development priorities with the Kaduna State Development Plan 2021–2025. The new iteration of the framework seeks to deepen this collaboration, with clear metrics for monitoring, evaluation, and impact assessment. It emphasises transparency, good governance, investment in human capital, and peacebuilding.

Ms. Rowe underscored this when she praised Kaduna’s efforts in restoring peace and promoting inclusivity. “This reclassification reflects the hard work and commitment of the Kaduna State Government under Governor Uba Sani. It is a strong signal to the international community that Kaduna is once again open for partnership, investment, and progress,” she said.

One cannot overstate the significance of this moment. Just over two years ago, Kaduna was a state in despair, riven by conflict, ethnic strife, and a governance model that alienated as much as it administered. Senator Uba Sani inherited a broken state but chose not to apportion blame. Instead, he rolled up his sleeves and began the arduous task of healing wounds, mending divides, and rebuilding trust. Today, Kaduna is not just functional; it is flourishing.

Opposition voices, desperate to manufacture discontent, have found little traction among a people who have tasted peace and progress. Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Kauru, Kachia, Zango Kataf, and other once volatile regions are now active again; farming, schooling, and living. Over 2.5 million people have been brought into the formal financial system through the Governor’s executive order on financial inclusion, which leverages digital tools and grassroots mobilization.

In agriculture, a sector that contributes over 42% to Kaduna’s GDP, the administration has allocated more than 10% of the 2025 budget, a landmark investment aimed at supporting smallholder farmers, reducing post-harvest losses, and promoting climate-smart farming techniques. It is a plan that not only feeds the people but empowers them.

This holistic approach to governance: one that prioritises security, infrastructure, education, healthcare, financial inclusion, and community engagement, is why Kaduna has won global acclaim. And it is why the people have given their support not just passively, but passionately. They know, instinctively, that they are witnessing a rare moment in history: the re-emergence of Kaduna State as a beacon of hope, progress, and possibility.

It is now clear that the governor’s development diplomacy is paying dividends. From the corridors of Westminster to the farmlands of Makarfi, the consensus is building: Uba Sani is not just governing — he is transforming. He is doing so with integrity, with vision, and with an unshakeable belief in the potential of his people.

In a world where leadership is often synonymous with rhetoric, Senator Uba Sani has chosen results. In an era defined by division, he has chosen unity. And in a time of cynicism, he has inspired belief.

The reward, as always, is not applause but responsibility. Kaduna’s journey is not yet complete. But it is firmly on course. And for that, we, and indeed the world, must recognise that under Governor Uba Sani, Kaduna is not just winning. Kaduna is leading.

•Hashim, a freelance journalist resides in Kawo, Kaduna.