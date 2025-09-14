Bamidele Omeiza Honoured with Global Fashion, Creative Leadership Icon Award

The founder of Bambata Luxury and a trailblazer in global fashion and creative leadership, Bamidele Omeiza (Bami), has been named the recipient of the Global Fashion and Creative Leadership icon award at the Africa Creatives Choice awards.

The award, presented at the British Council in Ikoyi, Lagos, recognises Omeiza’s two-decade-long impact on the fashion and creative industries through innovation, mentorship and transformative leadership.

Omeiza has built an influential career as the Creative Director of Bambata Luxury, a premium footwear and accessories brand, and the visionary behind Dallas Fashion Magazine, which connects African and international fashion communities. He also co-founded VenmiraApp, a digital solution designed to empower small businesses through marketing innovation.

In his acceptance speech, Omeiza highlighted the collective importance of the recognition: “This award is not just about me. It is about the countless designers, entrepreneurs and creatives who are shaping the future of fashion and innovation across Africa and beyond.”

Award organisers described Omeiza as a pioneer whose work continues to position African creativity on the global stage.

They said his dedication to building sustainable creative ecosystems exemplifies the future of African innovation.

The event drew industry executives, cultural leaders and creatives from Nigeria and the diaspora, who gathered to celebrate Omeiza’s influence and achievements.