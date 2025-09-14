  • Sunday, 14th September, 2025

Bamidele Omeiza Honoured with Global Fashion, Creative Leadership Icon Award

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Funmi Ogundare 

The founder of Bambata Luxury and a trailblazer in global fashion and creative leadership, Bamidele Omeiza (Bami), has been named the recipient of the Global Fashion and Creative Leadership icon award at the Africa Creatives Choice awards.

The award, presented at the British Council in Ikoyi, Lagos, recognises Omeiza’s two-decade-long impact on the fashion and creative industries through innovation, mentorship and transformative leadership.

Omeiza has built an influential career as the Creative Director of Bambata Luxury, a premium footwear and accessories brand, and the visionary behind Dallas Fashion Magazine, which connects African and international fashion communities. He also co-founded VenmiraApp, a digital solution designed to empower small businesses through marketing innovation.

In his acceptance speech, Omeiza highlighted the collective importance of the recognition: “This award is not just about me. It is about the countless designers, entrepreneurs and creatives who are shaping the future of fashion and innovation across Africa and beyond.”

Award organisers described Omeiza as a pioneer whose work continues to position African creativity on the global stage.

They said his dedication to building sustainable creative ecosystems exemplifies the future of African innovation.

The event drew industry executives, cultural leaders and creatives from Nigeria and the diaspora, who gathered to celebrate Omeiza’s influence and achievements.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.