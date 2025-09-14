Aero Contractors Refunds over N257m to Passengers on Flight Delays, Cancellations, Baggage Issues in Eight Months

Chinedu Eze

Aero Contractors has refunded over N257 million to passengers on flight delays, cancellations, and baggage issues from January to August 2025.

The amount refunded in the last eight months indicates an increase in refunds, representing a 137 per cent growth compared to the amount refunded during the same period in 2024.

In a statement, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) stated that the refund showcases the airline’s commitment to consumer protection and compliance with the NCAA regulations.

The airline has also spent over N6 million on hotel accommodations for stranded passengers between January and July 2025.

The statement by the NCAA reads: “Total refund paid January – August 2025 – N257,195,724.39, compared to N108,308,037.40 over the same period in 2024 and N32,766,652.30 in 2023.

“For hotel accommodation, the total amount reported from January to July 2025 is N6,083,229. (verified records with Cocos Hotel; Grand Cubana Hotel, Abuja; NOCY Castle Hotel; Kim Royal Hotel; JC42 Apartment (Asaba), and Mayor & Diplomat Hotel, Lagos).

The NCAA stated that the figures show remarkable improvement in compliance with Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023.

While acknowledging the peculiar challenges of the operating environment, the NCAA stated that it would continue to protect the rights of all stakeholders.