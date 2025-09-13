Radiologists Seek Improved Healthcare Delivery System in Nigeria

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Association of Radiologists in Nigeria (ARIN) has solicited for improved regulations and funding and collaborations from key players in government and industries to improve the healthcare delivery system in Nigeria.

The radiologists made the call yesterday, in a communique raised at the end of a 4-day Annual General Meeting ((AGM) held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

In the communique signed by the President of the association, Dr. Ebbi Robinson, and Dr. Akindokun Segun (Secretary) urged the government to as a matter of urgency enact regulations to control the proliferation of quacks in radiologic practice.

They observed the need for government, key institutions

and associated agencies to improve radiological practice in the country.

According to them, “the level of development of healthcare in any system is measured by the level of Radiological infrastructure that is available and functional in that system.”

They also observed that “Artificial Intelligence is the way to go and the future of medicine, however emphasis was laid on the regulation of the use of AI in Radiological practice in Nigeria.”

They stated that AI is meant to aid the radiologist to be more effective, efficient and reduce duration of image reporting.

The radiologists further implored the Nigerian government to pay particular attention to radiologic equipment in both Federal and State levels as regards provisions, sustenance and maintenance.

For the welfare of radiologist and other radiation personnel to improve for effective services, they urged government to always incorporate members of the Association or specialist during the processes of acquisition and installation of radiological equipment.

Other resolutions from the AGM are that, “The Ministry of Health should as a matter of importance strengthen the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to set up a function arm to regulate radiologic practice across the country.

“Radiologist’s services and billing should be conspicuously captured in the National Health Insurance Authority and other related bodies billing charts.”

They added that the association is open to collaborating with all other healthcare providers in the corridor of radiation practice to improve the standard of health care services in the country.