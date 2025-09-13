Nigerian Community in UK Stages Rally Against Judicial Corruption in Nigeria

Members of the Nigerian community in the United Kingdom staged a peaceful rally at Greenfield Park, near the UK Parliament, to protest what they described as ‘increased miscarriages of justice and systemic judicial corruption in Nigeria.’



The demonstrators, comprising men and women of Nigerian descent, carried placards with inscriptions such as ‘Say No to Judicial Corruption in Nigeria’, ‘We Want Justice in Nigeria, Not Bribery’.

Organisers of the rally said the action was prompted by mounting allegations of corruption within Nigeria’s judicial and financial systems, especially in high-profile political and commercial disputes where judges were accused of delivering questionable verdicts influenced by bribery.



Speaking to journalists at the rally, the group’s leader, Ambassador of Peace and human and political rights activist, Deacon Darlington Okpebholo Ray, said the time had come for the international community to pay attention to the integrity crisis within Nigeria’s judiciary.



He stated, “Even a former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said recently that judges in Nigeria are “cash and carry” judges. This is not good for the image of our country. There must be urgent judicial reform or, if necessary, the resignation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Keke-Ekun.’



Ray confirmed that a petition had already been submitted to the UK Parliament, BBC, CNN, Al Jazeera, the Court of Arbitration in France, as well as international organisations such as the United Nations and the Commonwealth offices in London.

Despite an early downpour, the protesters defied the rain and rallied around the Parliament, demonstrating their determination to draw international attention to judicial corruption in Nigeria.

The protesters vowed to sustain pressure through international advocacy until the Nigerian government takes decisive steps to restore credibility, transparency, and fairness in its judicial system.