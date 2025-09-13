Malami, Kebbi APC Lawmakers Trade Blame on Alleged Importation of Thugs, Foreign Mercenaries 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has raised concerns about a potential national security crisis in Kebbi State.

But Kebbi State All Progressives Congress (APC) National Assembly Caucus has described the allegation of importation of political thugs and foreign mercenaries to the state by the governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, as false and unfounded.

In a petition, Malami alleged that powerful politicians are secretly bringing in armed thugs, foreign mercenaries, and sophisticated weapons to intimidate citizens, silence opposition voices, and destabilise communities.

In the petition, Malami claimed that mercenaries from Niger Republic are being recruited and armed through illegal channels.

He cited a recent incident on September 1, 2025, where he and several locals were allegedly attacked by armed thugs “acting with impunity and without fear of law enforcement.”

Malami’s petition directly implicated Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, and his close allies, alleging ties to the terrorist group Lakurawa.

In a Swift reaction, the Kebbi State Government has vehemently denied allegations made by Malami, denying that Governor Idris is involved in importing armed thugs and mercenaries into the state.

Malami’s petition claimed that Governor Idris was linked to terrorist groups and was importing foreign mercenaries, an allegation the Kebbi State Government has rejected, describing it as “baseless and malicious”.

According to Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Governor Idris has demonstrated unmatched commitment to fighting insecurity in the state. “The governor has provided support to security agencies, facilitated the deployment of armoured vehicles, and secured aerial support from the Nigerian Air Force to combat insurgents.

“The Kebbi State Government has welcomed an independent investigation into the allegations and has challenged Malami to provide verifiable evidence to support his claims. If he fails to do so, he will be held accountable under the law for attempting to malign the governor and destabilise the peace of Kebbi State.”

Meanwhile, leader of the Kebbi State APC National Assembly Caucus, Senator Adamu Aliero while addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, maintained that the allegations represented Malami’s desperate attempt as a leader of an imaginary opposition party to undermine the peace and progress in the state.

He noted, “We wish to categorically state that these allegations are false, unfounded and politically motivated.

“They represent a desperate attempt by Mr. Malami, now leader of an imaginary opposition party in Kebbi State, to undermine the peace, progress and stability that our people currently enjoy under the leadership of Governor Nasir Idris.

“Ironically, it is on record that during Malami’s recent condolence visit to Birnin Kebbi, he hired thugs from Sokoto, Koko and Rara to accompany him into the state capital.

“These thugs, under his watch, attacked the APC State Secretariat with stones while chanting “One term” against the governor.

“Their actions led to violent clashes with APC supporters — an unprecedented development in Kebbi politics, which has always been known for its peaceful nature and culture of mutual respect.’’

Aliero stressed that this incident alone speaks volumes about who is truly attempting to sow chaos and disrupt the peace of our state.

“At no time has the Kebbi State Government, nor the APC family, been involved in clandestine activities or linked with terrorist groups, as mischievously signed Personally by the Former Chief Law Officer of the Federation and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria,” it added.

The caucus said Kebbi remained one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria today, owing to deliberate investments in security, collaboration with security agencies and the overwhelming support of our patriotic citizens.

It noted that the governor has demonstrated great capacity and performance in the security sector above all expectations, saying this was responsible for the peace that the state has enjoyed compared to other states since his assumption of office.

It further added, “We call on Nigerians to see Malami’s petition for what it truly is — a smear campaign laced with dangerous rhetoric intended to incite fear and distract from his dwindling political relevance.

“Resorting to alarmist narratives and unverified claims about foreign mercenaries and terrorism is not only irresponsible but also reckless, especially coming from a former top law officer of the federation.

“The Caucus further urges security agencies to focus their efforts on genuine threats to national security and not be drawn into partisan theatrics.

“We reaffirm our unwavering support for all security agencies working tirelessly to keep our borders safe and our communities peaceful and this sort of negative narratives are designed to undermine the efforts of the security agencies.”