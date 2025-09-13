Anambra Poll: Ukachukwu’s Poor Certificate Raises Doubt About Basic Literacy, Say Soludo Team

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Campaign Council of the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has raised doubt about the literacy level of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu.

In a press release by the Director General of Soludo-Ibezim Campaign Organisation (SICO), Prof. Solo Osita Chukwulobelu, who is also the Secretary to Anambra State Government, the council said with the poor educational qualifications of the candidate and his running mate, they lack the ability to run the state.

The release read in part: “Part of the fundamental issues for every election is the qualification of the candidates to hold such office.

“For Anambra, a state known for excellence, and home to some of the most educated leaders Nigeria has ever had, it is an important issue in the choice of a governor.”

The release listed previous governors of the state and their intimidating credentials, including those of the governor, Soludo, which were described as sterling, but decries the poor qualifications by Ukachukwu and his running mate, Senator Uche Ekwunife.

“We can confirm that the ticket of APC, Nicholas Ukachukwu/Uche Ekwunife has the worst qualification for office of governor in the history of Anambra State.

“Nicholas Ukachukwu submitted a GCE, with shameful F9’s in English, Mathematics, Economics, etc. Ukachukwu’s certificate raises doubt about basic literacy and numeracy, a fundamental requirement for effective governance. Anambra cannot have a governor whose ability to read and write or add and subtract numbers is in doubt. That is the ISSUE!”

On his running mate, the council said, “Mrs. Ekwunife, in her own form at INEC swore-in that her qualifications are: GCE and a PhD with no undergraduate degrees?

“Effectively, the APC gubernatorial candidate (Ukachukwu) and his Deputy (Ekwunife) have presented the worst/fake credentials for office of governor of Anambra in history. Anambra is moving forward, and never backwards!” The council stated.

It added that, “We are working hard to earn every vote based upon the value that we have created and will still create for the people.

“But the issue of who has the basic qualifications to govern Anambra will remain a legitimate issue in the campaign—both now and in the future! Anambra is far too sophisticated to be governed by semi-illiterates, and/or people of easy virtues.”