Ahead of Emergency Rule Expiration, Ibas Says He Has Fulfilled Tinubu’s Mandate in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

As the six-month emergency rule declared by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State on March 18 draws to a close five days from now, precisely September 18, all eyes are on the State’s Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), who yesterday insisted he has delivered on the president’s mandate.



The administrator said this yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, when the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) presented a report of the recently concluded local government elections to him.

Ibas pointed to restored order, relative peace, and critical interventions as evidence that the extraordinary measures taken under his watch have met the expectations of both the presidency and the people of Rivers.



Tinubu had, on March 18, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, citing prolonged political instability, constitutional breaches, and security threats as reasons for the extraordinary measure. This led to the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu and the 32-man House of Assembly. This followed an emergency meeting with security and intelligence chiefs at the Aso Rock Villa earlier that day. Tinubu had appointed Ibas as the sole administrator to oversee the state’s affairs until normalcy is restored. Ibas served as Chief of Naval Staff from 2015 to 2021 under former President Muhammadu Buhari.



The Rivers crisis, the President had said, paralysed governance in the oil-rich state. It was the high point of a months-long power tussle between Fubara and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, which has since been resolved.

Wike recently hinted that after the August 30 local government elections, the coast was now clear for Fubara, his deputy and the House of Assembly to return to their duty posts.

However, Ibas, who could be leaving office in five days, said he has successfully restored the democratic governance of Rivers State at the grassroots level.



Addressing RSIEC officials, Ibas stated that the peaceful conduct of the polls and the subsequent swearing-in of democratically elected Chairmen and Councillors across all 23 Local Government Areas marked the direct fulfillment of the presidential directive issued to him on March 18, 2025.



He said, “Mr. President’s mandate to me was clear: to stabilise the state, create an enabling environment for the re-establishment of its institutions, and return Rivers State back to full democratic governance.”

The Administrator added: “With the successful conduct and swearing-in of local government chairmen and their councils, I believe we have decisively achieved the mandate that we were given.”

He commended RSIEC for organising what he described as a fair, credible, and transparent electoral process, which has been widely praised within and beyond the state.



“For once, an election was conducted where nobody was harassed, where people went out freely to express themselves and to select whom they wanted as their leaders. This is a testament to the peaceful and enabling environment we have collectively fostered,” he remarked.

Ibas assured that his administration would review the RSIEC report and issue an official government white paper in due course.



He also appreciated his team, security agencies, and state officials for their collaborative effort and synergy, noting that “this is what it takes to build nations.”

Earlier, while presenting the detailed report, the Chairman of RSIEC, Dr. Mike Odey, described the election as a “historic achievement” for the state and the country.



He revealed that the document provides a full account of the entire process, from the initial notice of election to stakeholder engagements, polling, collation of results, and the final announcement of winners.

“The report highlights our modest achievements, our challenges, and provides key recommendations that will strengthen future elections in Rivers State,” Dr. Odey stated.



He emphasised that the Commission operated strictly in accordance with the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission Law of 2018 (as amended) and credited the election’s success to robust collaboration with political parties, civil society organizations, and security agencies.



Odey, also expressed the Commission’s gratitude to the Administrator for providing “adequate and sufficient” funding, which enabled an unprecedented feat in Nigerian electoral management.

The RSIEC Chairman commended Rivers people for their peaceful participation and cooperation throughout the exercise, praying for the continued progress and prosperity of the state.