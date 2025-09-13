  • Saturday, 13th September, 2025

2Baba Legendary UK Tour is set for October 2025

Life & Style | 1 hour ago

Tosin Clegg

With an applauding honour given to Afrobeats icon, 2Baba a few weeks ago by Billboard, the African Queen crooner is set to take his evergreen sound and vocal artistry to the global stage with the announcement of a UK Tour.

Slated for October 2025, the tour is packaged by Nero Experience and Nero Entertainment. 

This tour will see the award-winning Nigerian star light up major cities across the UK with electrifying performances scheduled to take place in London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Bristol, Chelmsford, Bournemouth, Sheffield, and Cardiff. 

One thing fans can expect is 2Baba bringing decades of chart-topping hits such as ‘If Love is a Crime,’ ‘True Love,’ ‘Amaka,’ and a host of others. As the flyers and promotions begin for the tour, fans are eager to experience his legendary and the beauty of the timeless magic of his live shows.

Critics and more have come to describe the tour as a historic celebration of Afrobeats, considering how the legend is still able to stand strong after over 20 years amidst episodes of events around his personal life. But this tour reaffirms 2Baba’s status as one of Africa’s most influential music pioneers.

