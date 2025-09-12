  • Friday, 12th September, 2025

Omosehin to Speak at ChinetAviacargo Confab

Business

Stories by Chinedu Eze

The Commissioner for Insurance, Olusegun Omosehin, will headline the Insurance Session at the 5th ChinetAviacargo Conference, scheduled to take place on September 16th, 2025, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

This year’s conference, themed: “How e-Commerce is Shaping the Future of Logistics in Africa’, will bring together top stakeholders across aviation, insurance, logistics, and trade. 

The commissioner will speak on the topic: “Emerging Synergy Between Insurance and Aviation,” a session designed to spotlight how insurance can drive growth, resilience, and sustainability within Nigeria’s aviation and cargo ecosystem.

The Insurance Session, which has been a consistent highlight since the inception of Chinet, will also feature other top industry leaders, including Chief BabajideOlatunde-Agbeja, Chairman of Boff& Company Insurance Brokers Ltd, who will serve as session moderator, and Mrs. Bimbo Onakomaiya, MD of Peakthrust Insurance Brokers Ltd and President of the Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA) and Mr. Kunle Ahmed, Chairman of the Nigerian Insurance Association. 

Highlighting the importance of the session, the organisers noted that aviation and insurance are intricately linked sectors: while aviation relies on insurance to mitigate risks and ensure smooth operations, the insurance industry in turn benefits from aviation’s growth to expand its portfolio and impact on the economy. 

