Okpaleke, Babatope Push for Industry Sustainability at TIFF

Nigerian producer Charles Okpaleke (Charles of Play) and film executive Moses Babatope convened Nollywood’s leading voices at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the Nollywood Brunch. The high-level gathering examined the next phase of Nollywood’s global journey.

Held at the W Hotel, the event brought together an array of stars and executives including Dakore Akande, Ramsey Nouah, Dr Shaibu Husseini of the NFVCB, Joy Odiete of Blue Pictures, Ijeoma Onah of NIFS, Kemi Lala Akindoju, AY, and Rogers Ofime.

Addressing guests, Okpaleke stressed the need for deliberate policies and investments that will secure Nollywood’s legacy beyond its creative triumphs.

“To whom much is given, much is expected,” Okpaleke said. “Our industry has accomplished extraordinary work with limited resources. The question now is how we build the structures, finance, policy, distribution and IP protection that will allow those achievements to last.”

He further urged caution as the industry embraces digital platforms. “Accessibility must not become an excuse for lowering production standards,” he added. “Our digital future should reflect the excellence the world already recognises.”

The brunch ended with a call to align stakeholders from policymakers to private sector investors in creating frameworks that will ensure Nollywood continues to be a leading force in global storytelling.