Air Peace Launches Customer Service Product

Major Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, has launched a new service product for its esteemed passengers, a bespoke Customer Experience Representative (CXR) initiative across its domestic network.

The development reflects the airline’s commitment to elevating service delivery through personalised, and human-centered engagement.

The Customer Experience Representatives (CXR) are specially trained individuals who will serve as dedicated travel chaperones for select passengers: Business Class and loyalty programme members across all domestic stations.

Representatives will be committed to providing hands-on personalised assistance from the moment of booking to the final destination. The representatives will be the passengers’ go-to support in the following ways: to initiate personal courtesy calls to introduce themselves, and guide passengers on travel procedures before flight departures. to receive and support passengers in navigating the check-in and boarding processes at the airport and to proactively communicate updates or changes to passengers’ itineraries, attend to their concerns, and escalate matters when necessary to resolve issues swiftly.

CXRs will further offer thoughtful touches like refreshment assistance and entertainment guidance embodying the warmth, efficiency, and professionalism that define the Air Peace brand.

The new service complements a growing suite of travel support innovations introduced by the airline over the past few years. From flexible payment options through Pay Small, Small for flight tickets, to robust travel insurance packages, and hospitality and mobility partnerships that ease door-to-door connections, Air Peace continues to lead in curating holistic travel experiences for the Nigerian flying public and beyond, raising the bar in championing not just safe and reliable flights, but deeply personalised service for the modern-day traveller.