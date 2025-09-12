1,550 Youths in Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency to Benefit from Dasuki’s Empowerment Programme

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

In a bid to uplift the socio-economic status of his constituents, Rep Abdussamad Dasuki, representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency, Sokoto State, has launched an empowerment program that will benefit 1,550 youths in the area.

The program, which includes financial grants and scholarship packages for students, is designed to promote education, entrepreneurship, and agricultural development in the constituency.

Dasuki’s commitment to empowering his constituents is evident in his various programs, which have been recognized and commended by community leaders and beneficiaries alike.

Dasuki had previously announced a N27.5 million scholarship scheme for 200 university students, as well as the distribution of agricultural inputs to farmers and grants to women groups.

He also sponsored 20-30 students for a full-funded scholarship program at Iconic University for Master’s in Information Technology and Master’s in Public Health.

In addition to these initiatives, Dasuki had also disbursed grants to small and medium-scale enterprise owners, including farmers, traders, and artisans, to help them weather the economic crisis and become self-reliant. The grants ranged from ₦100,000 to ₦250,000 each.

Dasuki’s efforts to empower his constituents demonstrate his dedication to public service and his commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of the people in his constituency. With this program, he reaffirms his pledge to support the education, entrepreneurship, and agricultural development of his constituents, providing them with opportunities to reach their full potential.