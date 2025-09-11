  • Thursday, 11th September, 2025

Troops Rescue 17 Abducted Victims in Kogi

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja 

The Nigerian Army has announced that troops of 12 Brigade, in collaboration with Hybrid Forces and local vigilantes, Thursday rescued no fewer than 17 kidnapped victims, including 13 adults and four children in Kogi State.

A statement by the Brigade Spokesperson, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, noted that the swift operation is part of a sustained effort to eradicate banditry and other criminal activities in Kogi State. 

He stated that the incident occurred on 10 September 2025, when troops deployed in Patrol Base Apata received credible intelligence about a kidnapping incident at Opamaru Village along the Obajana–Lokoja Road.

He explained that the victims, who were travelling in a 17-seater bus from Osun State to Abuja, were intercepted by the criminals before the troops swiftly intervened.

“Without delay, the patrol base, reinforced by the Brigade Quick Response Group (QRG), immediately mobilised to the scene. On arrival, the troops discovered a 17-seater bus abandoned by the roadside, completely empty. Employing fieldcraft, the soldiers swiftly tracked the kidnappers’ footprints to Wuro Village in Adavi Local Government Area, where the troops engaged the criminals.

“Overpowered by the troops’ superior firepower, the criminals abandoned all 17 kidnapped passengers and fled into the bush with various degrees of gunshot injuries. The rescued victims were immediately evacuated to the 12 Brigade Medical Centre for first aid and stabilisation,” the statement said.

Lieutenant Abdullahi assured the public of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, and urged citizens to continue supporting the military with timely information to aid ongoing operations.

In another development, troops of 3 Division/Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace (JTF OPEP) raided the hideout of suspected cattle rustlers at Kogul Village in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Media Information Officer of JTF Operation Enduring Peace, Major Samson Zhakom, said in a statement that troops arrested two notorious cattle rustlers during an intelligence-based operation conducted on 11 September 2025.

He added that the troops also recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, one fabricated revolver rifle, 10 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, one mobile phone, and an undisclosed amount of cash from the suspects. 

The arrested individuals and the recovered items, he said, are currently in military custody for investigation. 

He also revealed that troops are conducting follow-up operations to track down and apprehend other members of the criminal syndicate.

Major Zhakom stated that the arrests are pivotal to ongoing efforts to address the root causes of insecurity, which troops of the Division continue to confront actively.

