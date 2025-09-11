  • Thursday, 11th September, 2025

Tinubu Felicitates ICRC DG, Jobson Ewalefoh, at 50

•Congratulates chief of Kagoro, Ufuwai Bonet, on 90th birthday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt felicitations to Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr Jobson Ewalefoh, on his 50th birthday.

Tinubu also congratulated His Royal Highness, Chief of Kagoro, Dr Ufuwai Bonet, on his 90th birthday.

The president, in a release issued on Wednesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended Ewalefoh’s commitment to advancing Nigeria’s infrastructure development through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).

He stated that under Ewalefoh’s stewardship, the commission had strengthened regulatory oversight, deepened transparency in project delivery, and aligned its work with the Renewed Hope Agenda through bold and sustainable reforms.

The president recalled the PPP Summit convened by ICRC in June, which he had the honour of declaring open. The summit united government, investors, and development partners around a clear framework that had restored confidence and provided fresh momentum for PPP-driven growth, the statement said.

Tinubu wished the director-general renewed strength, wisdom, and greater success in serving the nation, and encouraged him to sustain his efforts to deliver world-class infrastructure that met the aspirations of all Nigerians.

The president also congratulated Bonet, a First-Class Chief and Deputy Chairman of Kaduna State Council of Chiefs and Emirs, on his 90th birthday.

Tinubu joined the people of Kagoro Chiefdom, the government and the people of Kaduna State, as well as friends and well-wishers, to celebrate the monarch on the milestone.

He praised the revered royal father for his contributions to peace in his domain and Southern Kaduna, highlighting the monarch’s commitment to community development, cultural revival, and preservation since ascending the throne in 2008.

“Your Royal Highness has shown character, discipline, and a commitment towards peace and security, not just in your domain but in the entire Kaduna State. Please, keep up the good work,” Tinubu stated.

He prayed for Bonet’s continued good health and strength.

