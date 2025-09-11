Sophos Births Initiative to Strengthen Cybersecurity

Stories by Agnes Ekebuike

Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, has announced that Sophos Endpoint is now natively integrated and automatically included in all Taegi Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Taegis Managed Detection and Response (MDR) subscriptions.

The milestone gives customers immediate access to combined prevention, detection, and response capabilities in a single platform – while lowering costs and simplifying operations.

Chief Product Officer at Sophos, Raja Patel, said: “Integrating Sophos Endpoint with Taegis delivers a best-in-class unified protection, detection, investigation, and response platform – while also reducing customer costs. Too many organisations still treat endpoint protection like a commodity, and that’s exactly the mistake attackers are counting on. The reality is, not all endpoint products are built to stop today’s hands-on-keyboard attacks.”

Senior Vice President of Global Channel, Alliances and Corporate Development at Sophos, Chris Bell, said: “This integration expands the value and flexibility we deliver to customers and partners,” said, “By including Sophos Endpoint in Taegis, organizations gain stronger protection, reduced costs and simplified operations. For partners, it creates new opportunities to help customers consolidate tools, drive renewals and expand enterprise relationships.”