Rotary Club Ewutuntun to Host District Governor of International District 9111

The President Rotary Club of Ewutuntun, Rotarian Olukayode Stephen Ogundipe disclosed that, “the District Governor, Rotary International District 9111, Rtn Prince Henry Akinyele and his entourage will pay his official visit to the Club on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Ibis Royale hotel, Airport road, Lagos at 10am.” 

According to Ogundipe, the lawmaker representing Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 1 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, “the entourage will be received at Ewutuntun Arcade at Beesam Junction, Airport road and to pay a courtesy visit to the Chairman of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, Hon. Kehinde Oloyede Al-Maroof”. 

In her contribution, the Chairperson of the Planning Committee, Rtn Bukola Alamu stated that, the District 9111 Governor, Prince Henry Akinyele shall present scholarships and awards to selected Secondary students at the Summer School Centre lessons at Oshodi Snr School, Mafoluku Oshodi, Lagos and plant trees for a green environment.”

He added, “A board meeting and civic reception follow at the Ibis Royale hotel, Airport road, to review intervention projects carried out by the club in Mafoluku, Ewutuntun, and Oshodi communities.” 

She said, “Rotary Club of Ewutuntun in partnership with Rotaract Club of Ewutuntun on January18, 2025 organized the maiden youth’s symposium at the marriage registry hall, Oshodi- Isolo Local Govt that inspired and educated over 500 attendees on strategies for navigating life’s challenges.”

