Oyebanji: No Division in Ekiti APC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has maintained that there is no division in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state contrary to the speculation in the media.

Oyebanji disclosed this yesterday in Abuja after submitting his nomination and expression of interest forms to seek re-election in the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State.

He added that he also maintained cordial relationship with the former Governor of the state, especially his predecessor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

On the allegation of division within the party in the state, the governor noted: “The beauty of democracy is freedom of expression. People are entitled to their opinions, but the massive show of support we have here today does not reflect a divided party.

“Former governors, deputy governors, National Assembly members, local government chairmen, and other stakeholders are united behind the APC in Ekiti State. Ours is one of the strongest chapters in the country.

“As for my relationship with former Governor Fayemi, it remains cordial. He is actively involved in party activities and will attend our forthcoming stakeholders’ meeting in Ekiti. Talk of division is mere propaganda. Ekiti APC remains united and indivisible.”

Oyebamiji recalled that when he came to campaign three years ago, it was on the mantra of continuity for shared prosperity — building on the work of past administrations and creating an ecosystem that delivers prosperity to our people.

According to him, in less than three years, “we have achieved close to 80 per cent completion of inherited projects, because these projects belong to the people and were funded with public resources.”

Oyebamiji said: “We have also created conditions for productivity. A people who are not productive cannot prosper. So, we put in place the building blocks for productivity — infrastructure, electricity, and healthcare. For example, more than 60 communities that had been in darkness for nearly two decades have now been connected to the grid.

“We believe strongly that productivity also requires a robust healthcare system. From primary to tertiary levels, we have upgraded facilities across the state.

“We also ensure parity in remuneration, paying doctors and health workers at state level what their federal counterparts earn, while also keeping up with gratuities and pensions.

“Beyond infrastructure and welfare, we are reforming the workforce to restore trust in government. Trust in leadership is critical, and I want to be remembered as a governor who kept his promises.

“Looking ahead, one area I am determined to improve further is education. My desire is to see modern learning tools, such as electronic boards, in all schools in Ekiti State.

‘Education remains the pathway to productivity and prosperity, and we will focus more on innovation and technology to prepare our people for the challenges of the 21st century.”

Also, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele stressed that the governor has delivered on infrastructure, human capital development, and stability.

He said all stakeholders in Ekiti — past governors, current and former lawmakers, and leaders across party lines — are on the same page, saying this is the first time we are seeing such broad consensus.