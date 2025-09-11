Ndume To Tinubu: Ignore Calls For Service Chiefs Sacking, Order More Arms Procurement, Troops Training 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, has rejected calls for the dismissal of Nigeria’s Service Chiefs.

Rather, the Chairman of the 9th Senate Committee on the Army urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritise funding, training and morale-boosting measures for the armed forces.

According to him, the solution to Nigeria’s worsening insecurity lies not in sacking military leadership but in empowering troops with the tools and support they need to succeed.

Ndume’s reaction followed a recent statement by the Northern Ethnic National Forum, whose convener, Dominic Alancha, had called for the immediate removal of all service chiefs.

The group had accused them of incompetence, citing the persistence of insecurity across the country despite what it described as “huge security funding.”

“The president must appoint fresh and innovative military leaders with a clear mandate and timeline for results,” Alancha had said in the statement released on Tuesday.

The current security leadership include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar; and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, all appointed in mid-2023 by President Tinubu.

Ndume, who is representing Borno South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, described the group’s position as “ill-motivated and unpatriotic,” warning that such rhetoric could undermine troops’ morale.

“Those pushing for the sack of the present crop of service chiefs have ulterior motives and do not mean well for this administration or Nigerians,” Ndume said in a statement on Thursday.

The senator, whose constituents are regular victims of insurgency, argued that the current military leadership possesses the requisite training and theatre experience to handle Nigeria’s complex security challenges, adding that what they urgently need is robust government support in four key areas.

These, according to him, are training, equipment, ammunition and motivation, which he described as the TEAM approach.

He said: “It is outlandish and uncharitable to accuse the present service chiefs of professional incompetence.

“All of them have the requisite training and experience in theatre operations. All they need is adequate ammunition and motivation,” he noted.

Ndume decried the low morale among troops, particularly in relation to poor remuneration.

According to him, a Nigerian Army private currently earns about N100,000 (roughly $67) per month, while their daily field allowance remains a meagre N5,000, a figure he described as “unconscionable.”

He said: “How do you expect morale and dedication from men who risk their lives daily for such paltry compensation?

“People should desist from pronouncements that could dampen the morale of our soldiers and officers on the field.”

Nigeria has seen a disturbing escalation in violence in recent months, with security reports indicating more than 4,600 violent incidents and nearly 7,000 deaths in the first half of 2025 alone.

Bandits, terrorists and kidnappers have ramped up attacks in Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger and Borno States, with scores of civilians and military personnel killed.

More than 100 soldiers were reportedly killed in field operations between November 2024 and April 2025, with over 200 civilians also losing their lives.

Ndume emphasised that the worsening insecurity is not due to a lack of leadership capacity among the current service chiefs but rather systemic failures and underinvestment in military logistics, intelligence and welfare.

He praised President Tinubu for what he called a balanced and inclusive approach in appointing the current security team, saying that their regional and religious diversity marks a break from the past and fosters greater national unity.

“This administration has shown uncommon fairness in its choice of service chiefs. Unlike in the past, there is now a more inclusive and balanced structure that reflects Nigeria’s diversity,” he said.

Despite criticisms, analysts note that these officers assumed office amid intense pressure, rising insurgency threats and overstretched military resources.

Many security experts argue that abrupt changes in military leadership without addressing deeper institutional challenges will do little to improve outcomes on the battlefield.

Ndume echoed this sentiment, warning against political distractions that could sabotage the armed forces’ momentum.

“Criticism is important, but it must be constructive. What we need now is for all hands to be on deck to support our troops. The service chiefs need the right tools, not a sack letter,” he said.